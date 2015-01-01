पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

असंध:यूपी और बिहार से आए घटिया किस्म के चावल के दो बड़े ट्राले सीएम फ्लाइंग ने पकड़े, जांच शुरू

असंध14 मिनट पहले
असंध. सीएम फ्लाइंग ने पकड़ा चावल से भरा ट्रॅाला।

शहर के रत्तक रोड स्थित धर्मकांटा पर सीएम फ्लाइंग और सीआईडी की संयुक्त टीम ने यूपी और बिहार से आ रहे घटिया किस्म के चावलों के दो बड़े ट्राॅलों को पकड़ा है। टीम ने दोनों ट्राॅलों को कब्जे में लेकर दुर्गा प्लेटी पर खड़ा कर दिया। एक ट्राॅला बालाजी राइस मिल और दूसरा बीजी ओवरसीज उपलाना में जाना था। ट्राॅलों के पकड़े जाने पर सीएम फ्लाइंग ने दोनों राइस मिलों की जांच शुरू कर दी है। बालाजी राइस मिल की जांच डीएफएससी इंस्पेक्टर योगेश कुंडू और बीजी ओवरसीज राइस‌ मिल की जांच हैफेड इंस्पेक्टर कविता देर रात तक करते रहे।

सूचना के आधार पर शनिवार देर शाम को सीएम फ्लाइंग और एएसआई शीशपाल की टीम ने रत्तक रोड पर एक धर्मकांटे पर यूपी और बिहार से आई दो चावलों से भरे ट्राॅलों को तुलवाई करवाते हुए पकड़ा। दोनों की तिरपाल हटवाकर चेक किया तो दोनों में यूपी और बिहार के घटिया किस्म का चावल था। टीम ने दोनों गाड़ियों को कब्जे में लेकर उनके कागजातों को भी अपने कब्जे में ले लिया है।

इनमें से साढ़े 31 टन लोड हुई गाड़ी यूपी के देवरिया जिला गोरखपुर से आई थी। जोकि असंध के बालाजी राइस मिल में जानी थी। इसकी बिल्टी भी बालाजी राइस मिल के नाम की बनी हुई थी। वहीं, दूसरी 36 टन चावल से लोड गाड़ी बिहार से आई थी। जोकि असंध के गांव उपलाना स्थित बीजी ओवरसीज में जानी थी।

सीएम फ्लाइंग द्वारा दो गाड़ियां चावल की पकड़ी गई हैं। टीम के आदेशानुसार वह बालाजी राइस मिल के स्टॉक की जांच कर रहे हैं। देर रात तक जांच जारी है। वहीं दूसरे मिल की जांच हैफेड के अधिकारियों द्वारा की जा रही है। -योगेश कुंडू, इंस्पेक्टर डीएफएससी, असंध

