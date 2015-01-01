पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध शराब के खिलाफ अभियान:सीएम फ्लाइंग ने छापा मारकर जंगल में अवैध शराब की 3 भटि्ठयां पकड़ीं, 700 लीटर से ज्यादा लाहन किया बरामद

असंध29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खिजराबाद के पास जंगल में कई जगह पर सालों से बन रही थी शराब

सोनीपत और पानीपत में जहरीली शराब से मौत के बाद करनाल में लगातार छापेमारी की जा रही है। सोमवार को सीएम फ्लाइंग और सीआईडी टीम ने गांव खिजराबाद के पास स्थित जंगल में अलग-अलग तीन जगहों से 700 लीटर अवैध लाहन पकड़ा है। सूचना पर एक्साइज और पुलिस की टीम भी मौके पर पहुंची। हालांकि यहां से किसी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है। शराब बनाने के लिए पानी की व्यवस्था भी पास के खेतों से पाइप लगाकर की गई थी।

गांव खिजराबाद से करीब डेढ़ किमी दूर बस्सी बीड़ जंगल में सीआईडी और सीएम फ्लाइंग ने छापेमारी की। सीआईडी विभाग की टीम ने रात को जंगल में सर्च अभियान चलाया। सीआईडी के अधिकारी ने अलग अलग तीन ज‌गहों पर लाहन देख कर टीम को सूचना दी। दोपहर करीब 12 बजे पहुंची सीएम फ्लाइंग की टीम ने कार्रवाई की और एक्साइज विभाग को सूचना दी। माना जा रहा है कि जंगल में कई स्थानों में यह कार्य होता है। काफी समय से यह कार्य हो रहा है।

भट्ठियों के आसपास थी कोयले और आग जलाने के लिए लकड़ियां

जंगल में कार्रवाई के दौरान तीन चार जगहों शराब की भट्टियां मिलीं, लेकिन माना जा रहा है कि यहां कई जगह नकली शराब बनाने का काम होता है। वहीं भट्ठियों के आसपास कोयले और भारी मात्रा में आग जलाने के लिए लकड़ियां रखी हुईं थी। वहीं दो जगहों पर रखे ड्रमों में लाहन उबल रहा था। लाहन के उबलने का सबसे बड़ा कारण यह है कि उसमें चूना और ब्रेड बनाने में डालने वाला पाउडर डाला जाता है।

जिस कारण लाहन हर समय उबलता रहता और बिना आग पर गर्म किए ही जल्दी ही उसमें से शराब बन जाती है। यह शराब जानलेवा होती है।जंगल में अवैध शराब बनाने का काम काफी समय से चल रहा है। लॉकडाउन में असंध के तत्कालीन थाना प्रभारी सुरेंद्र सिधू ने जंगल में अवैध शराब बनाने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की थी। उसके बाद फिर यह काम शुरू हो गया।

शराब नहीं जहर : शराब में मरी पड़ीं थीं मक्खियां, गंदे पानी व खतरनाक केमिकल से बनती थी

जंगल में अवैध शराब बनाने के लिए रखे हुए ड्रमों में लाहन के अंदर भारी मात्रा में गंदगी पड़ी थी। जिनमें गंदगी भरे पॉलिथीन और मरी हुए मक्खियां और मच्छर पड़े हुए थे। वहीं ड्रमों में दूर से ही बदबू आ रही थी। लाहन में कई केमिकल डालने से वह बिना आग के ही उबल रहा था। ऐसी शराब पीने से व्यक्ति बीमार हो सकता है। वहीं इससे मौत होने की संभावना से भी इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता।

पानी के लिए थे गड्ढे, ट्यूबवेलों से भट्ठियों तक पहुंची पानी की पाइप

यहां जंगल में काफी जगहों पर भट्ठियां बनी हुई हैं। शराब निकालने के ड्रम, कैनी, कपड़ा, कट्टे, बोरियों सहित अन्य सारा सामान यहां भट्ठियों के पास उपलब्ध है। वहीं पास के खेतों के टयूबवैलों से पाइप (सुंडका) लगाकर भट्ठियों तक पानी पहुंचाया जाता है। यह भी तीन जगह मौके पर लगे मिले। इसके बावजूद भी पुलिस ने अज्ञात के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है।

पुलिस की कार्य प्रणाली पर सवाल

टीम मौके पर पहुंची तो वहां पर दो बड़े 200 लीटर के ड्रम ताला लगे हुए लाहन से भरे थे। तीन ड्रम आधे आधे थे। इस प्रकार सभी में करीब 700 लीटर लाहन मोके पर था। असंध पुलिस ने 250 लीटर लाहन का ही केस दर्ज किया है। ऐसे में पुलिस की कार्यप्रणाली पर सवाल उठते हैं।

जांच की जा रही है

सीएम फ्लाइंग की टीम ने जंगल में छापेमारी कर 250 लीटर लाहन पकड़ा है। पुलिस ने अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। यहां पर शराब कौन निकालता था, इसकी जांच की जा रही है।

जगबीर सिंह, थाना प्रभारी असंध।

