घूंघट में ई-ग्राम सभा:तालाबों से गंदे पानी की निकासी दुरुस्त करवाने और लाईब्रेरी बनाने की मांग की

असंधएक घंटा पहले
  •

उपमंडल के गांव अरड़ाना की रविदासिया चौपाल में ई-ग्राम सभा का आयोजन किया गया। ई-ग्राम सभा की अध्यक्षता ग्राम पंचायत सरपंच सरोज देवी ने की। ई-ग्राम सभा के दौरान सरपंच और पंच घूंघट में बैठी रही। वहीं सभा का संचालन ग्राम सचिव चरण सिंह ने किया। ऑनलाइन ग्राम सभा में खंड विकास एवं पंचायत अधिकारी कंचनलता, डीडीपीओ राजबीर खुंडिया सहित अन्य विभागों के अधिकारी वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से जुड़े।

ग्राम सचिव चरण सिंह ने ऑनलाइन जुड़े अधिकारियों को वित्तीय वर्ष में हुए विकास कार्यों का लेखा जोखा प्रस्तुत किया। उन्होंने कहा कि गांव में पंचायत की इनकम का कोई साधन नहीं है। गांव में जो भी विकास कार्य हुए हैं, वह सरकार द्वारा दी गई भिन्न भिन्न ग्रांटों से हुए हैं। अधिकारियों ने ई-ग्राम सभा के माध्यम से ग्रामीणों की समस्याओं को भी सुना। गांव में रविदासिया समाज ने गांव के अंबेडकर भवन में लाइब्रेरी खोलने की मांग की। वहीं ग्रामीणों ने तालाबों से गंदे पानी की निकासी दुरुस्त करवाने की मांग की व गांव में बने स्टेडियम की साफ सफाई किए जाने की मांग की।

गांव की आबादी के अनुसार गांव में अस्पताल को अपग्रेड किए जाने सहित ग्राम सचिवालय बनवाने व लड़कियों के माध्यमिक विद्यालय को अपग्रेड कर बारहवीं तक का बनाए जाने की मांग की। सरपंच सरोज देवी और ग्राम सचिव चरण सिंह ने ग्रामीणों की मांगों को लेकर उच्चाधिकारियों से विचार विमर्श करने का आश्वासन दिया। इस दौरान एडीओ श्याम सिंह, खंड समन्वयक रूबी नरवाल, समाजसेवी नरेश शर्मा, मनरेगा मेट बलविंद्र सिंह, अजीत, जोगेंद्र, ओमप्रकाश, सुरेश, पंच, आंगनबाड़ी और आशा वर्कर सहित अन्य शामिल हुए।

