हादसा:पहले ट्रॉला और फिर फॉरच्यूनर से भिड़ी बोलेरो

असंध13 घंटे पहले
असंध. गांव जलमाना में हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त फॉरच्यूनर गाड़ी। - Dainik Bhaskar
असंध. गांव जलमाना में हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त फॉरच्यूनर गाड़ी।
  • गहरी धुंध में नेशनल हाईवे 709ए पर जलमाना में 3 वाहन टकराए, गाड़ी सवारों को लगी चोटें

नेशनल हाईवे 709ए स्थित गांव जलमाना में सुबह 7 बजे गहरी धुंध के कारण असंध से करनाल की ओर जा रही फॉरच्यूनर गाड़ी ट्राले के साइड में टकरा गई। वहीं सामने से आ रही बाेलेराे भी फॉरच्यूनर में टकरा गई। इससे फॉरच्यूनर बुरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। गनीमत रही को गाड़ी में सवार सभी लोग सकुशल हैं। क्रेन की सहायता से गाड़ी को साइड में लगाया गया। वहीं काफी देर तक यातायात बाधित रहा।

जींद जिले के गांव भूराण निवासी शक्ति ने बताया कि वह अपनी पत्नी और भाई के साथ अपनी फॉरच्यूनर गाड़ी में सवार होकर चंडीगढ़ एचएसएससी के कार्यालय में जा रहे थे। उसकी पत्नी का ड्राइंग टीचर का 31 जनवरी को एग्जाम है। वह चंडीगढ़ रोल नंबर लेने जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान धुंध बहुत ज्यादा थी। जब जलमाना पहुंचे तो वह एक ट्राले को ओवरटेक करने लग गया।

इसी दौरान सामने से दो गाड़ियां आ गई। उसने सामने से आ रही गाड़ी को बचाने के लिए अपनी गाड़ी ट्राॅले की तरफ मोड़ दी। इससे गाड़ी की साइड ट्राले में जा टकराई। वहीं उन गाड़ियों के पीछे आ रही बाेलेरो गाड़ी चालक ने उसकी फॉरच्यूनर में ड्राइवर साइड टक्कर मार दी।

लेकिन गनीमत रही गाड़ी सवार सभी को हल्की चोट आई हैं। शक्ति ने बताया कि अगर वह ट्राले की तरफ न मोड़ता तो गाड़ियों की आमने सामने की टक्कर में कई लोगों की जान जा सकती थी। इसके बाद क्रेन की सहायता गाड़ी को साइड में लगाया गया। फिर यातायात सुचारू रूप से चालू हो पाया।

हाईवे पर बुजुर्ग की एक्सीडेंट में मौत, रातभर शव के ऊपर निकले वाहन

करनाल | नीलोखेड़ी के पास हाईवे पर एक्सीडेंट में एक अज्ञात बुजुर्ग की मौत हो गई। रातभर बुजुर्ग की डेडबॉडी के ऊपर से वाहन निकलते गए। इससे डेडबॉडी बुरी तरह कुचली हुई मिली है। बुटाना थाना पुलिस ने डेडबॉडी को कल्पना चावला राजकीय मेडिकल कॉलेज के पोस्टमार्टम हाउस में रखवा दिया है। उसकी शिनाख्त अभी तक नहीं हुई है।

सामानी गांव के मोनू ने बताया कि हाईवे पर उसका चाय का खोखा है। शुक्रवार सुबह करीब 8 बजे मैं अपनी चाय की दुकान पर आया तो देखा कि सड़क पर एक अज्ञात व्यक्ति किसी वाहन द्वारा कुचला हुआ पड़ा था। उसके शरीर के हिस्से सड़क के साथ दूर तक बिखरे हैं और चिपका हुआ है। डेडबॉडी किसी बुजुर्ग व्यकि्त की लगती है। यह हादसा किसी व्हीकल के साथ एक्सीडेंट करके लगता है। बुटाना थाना पुलिस ने अज्ञात वाहन के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

