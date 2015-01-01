पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

असंध:नपा ने 18 लाख की लागत से ढाई साल पहले बनाया था फ्रुट रेहड़ी प्लेटफार्म, फिर भी सड़कों पर लग रही रेहड़ियां

असंध14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर के जींद चौक के नजदीक नगरपालिका द्वारा 18 लाख रुपए की लागत से बनाई गए फ्रुट रेहड़ी प्लेटफार्म पर बनने के ढाई साल बाद भी एक भी रेहड़ी नहीं लग पाई है। नपा ने यह कार्य इसलिए करवाया था, ताकि शहर में सड़कों पर लगने वाली रेहड़ियों को एक स्थान मिल सके। लेकिन न तो रेहड़ी संचालक वहां जाने को तैयार हैं और न ही नगर प‌ालिका की तरफ से फिलहाल कोई भी कदम उठाया गया है। जहां अब शहर में सड़कों पर रेहड़ी लगाने वालों की तादाद दिन प्रतिदिन बढ़ती जा रही है। वहीं फ्रुट रेहड़ी प्लेटफार्म का फायदा टैंपो यूनियन द्वारा उठाया जा रहा है। टैंपो चालक अपने वाहनों को फ्रुट रेहड़ी प्लेटफार्म पर ही पार्क करते हैं।

अगर भविष्य में भी ऐसा ही चलता रहा तो नगरपालिका द्वारा इस कार्य पर 18 लाख रुपए की राशि खर्च करना नुकसान साबित होगा। एक दो बार नपा प्रशासन द्वारा रेहड़ी संचालकों को सब्जी मंडी में शिफ्ट करने का प्रयास तो किया गया। लेकिन वह सफल नहीं हो पाए। बता दें कि 8 जून 2018 को नगर पालिका चेयरमैन दीपक छाबड़ा द्वारा इस निर्माण कार्य का उद्घाटन किया गया था। लेकिन इसके बाद न तो नगर पालिका द्वारा कोई ठोस कदम उठाया और न ही रेहड़ी संचालक वहां पहुंचे।

नेशनल हाईवे 709ए पर भी लगती हैं रेहड़ियां

नेशनल हाईवे 709ए स्थित राजकीय विद्यालय के सामने भारी संख्या में सड़क पर फ्रूट ओर सब्जी की रेहड़ियां लगती हैं। रेहड़ियों के कारण यहां से निकलने वाले वाहन चालकों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें