कोरोना निगेटिव को पॉजिटिव बताने का मामला:लोगों ने किया सालवन चौक से एसडीएम कार्यालय तक प्रदर्शन

असंधएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पंगाला के कोरोना निगेटिव युवक को पॉजिटिव बताने का मामला लगातार तूल पकड़ता जा रहा है। जह‌ां जांच के लिए सीएमओ ने एक टीम बनाकर सभी डॉक्टरों और कर्मचारियों के बयान दर्ज किए जाने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। वहीं, अब पूरे मामले की गहनता से जांच चल रही है। असंध में पीड़ित युवक नरेश के साथ ग्रामीणों ने सालवन चौक से लेकर एसडीएम कार्यालय तक रोष प्रदर्शन किया।

वहीं एसडीएम साहिल गुप्ता को ज्ञापन सौंपकर लापरवाही बरतने वाले डॉक्टर के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की। पंगाला निवासी युवक नरेश ने बताया कि नवंबर में उसको हल्का बुखार हुआ था। वह असंध के निजी अस्पताल में दाखिल हो गया। जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे कोरोना का टेस्ट करवाने की सलाह दी। 20 नवंबर को उसने नागरिक अस्पताल में अपना सैंपल दे दिया।

अगले दिन उसके घर एक एमपीएचडब्ल्यू और अन्य कर्मचारी पहुंचे। उन्होंने उसे कोरोना पॉजिटिव कहकर दवा की किट दे दी और उन्होंने उसे घर में क्वारेंटाइन कर ‌दिया। इसके बाद उसने अपना इलाज करनाल के निजी अस्पताल में शुरू करवा दिया। जहां डॉक्टर ने उसको निमाेनिया बताया और इलाज किया। फिर 25 नवंबर को उसने दोबारा कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई। युवक नरेश ने बताया कि उसके बाद उसने असंध के नागरिक अस्पताल से अपनी रिपोर्ट निकलवाई, जोकि निगेटिव मिली। विभाग की लापरवाही के कारण उसे पॉजिटिव बताया गया और उसे परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा।

सीएमओ ने जांच टीम बनाई, मामले से जुड़े सभी लोगों के बयान होंगे दर्ज- डॉ. संदीप
एसएमओ डॉ. संदीप ऑबरोल ने बताया कि सीएमओ डॉ. योगेश शर्मा ने एक टीम का गठन किया है। जोकि पूरे मामले की जांच करेगी। कहीं न कहीं खामी के कारण ही ऐसा हुआ है। इस मामले से जुड़े हुए सभी लोगों के बयान दर्ज किए जाएंगे। अगर किसी की भी कोई गलती मिलती है तो उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

