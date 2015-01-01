पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नशे पर लगाम:खिजराबाद से पुलिस ने पकड़ा 500 लीटर अवैध लाहन व 20 लीटर अवैध शराब

असंध12 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

खिजराबाद के जंगल में सीएम फ्लाइंग की टीम की छापेमारी के बाद अब पुलिस भी सख्त हो गई है। असंध पुलिस की टीम ने जंगल से 500 लीटर लाहन पकड़ा है। जबकि आरोपी पुलिस की टीम को देखकर मौके से फरार हो गया। पुलिस ने आबकारी इंस्पेक्टर को मौके पर बुलाकर लाहन को नष्ट करवाया। पुलिस ने आरोपी के‌ खिलाफ विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

पुलिस टीम को सूचना मिली थी कि खिजराबाद के जंगल में अवैध शराब निकालने के लिए जज सिंह वासी डेरा रायसिख ने प्लास्टिक के ड्रमों में लाहन तैयार कर रखा है। अगर तुरंत रेड की जाए तो आरोपी जज सिंह उपरोक्त लाहन सहित पकड़ा जा सकता है। इस पर थाना प्रभारी जगबीर सिंह ने एक टीम का गठन किया। टीम ने खिजराबाद जंगल में रेड की। इस दौरान जज सिंह मौका पाकर वहां से अपना लाहन छोड़कर भाग गया। वहीं पर 200 गज की दूरी पर जंगल की झाड़ियों में एक आधा कटा हुआ नीले रंग का प्लास्टिक का ड्रम मिला।

इसके अलावा दूसरी जगह भी 3 प्लास्टिक के ड्रम मिले। तीनों में 150-150 लीटर लाहन मिला व एक आधे कट्टे हुए ड्रम में 50 लीटर लाहन बरामद हुआ। वहीं उसके पास एक कैनी मिली, जिसमें लगभग 20 लीटर शराब बरामद हुई। पुलिस की टीम ने इसकी सूचना आबकारी विभाग के इंस्पेक्टर मुकेश सैनी को दी। सूचना के कुछ समय बाद इंस्पेक्टर मौके पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने ड्रमों में रखे लाहन को चेक करके अपनी रिपोर्ट तैयार की। वहीं बाद में लाहन को साथ लगते जंगल मे नष्ट कर दिया गया।

