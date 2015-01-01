पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जनता परेशान:अतिक्रमण और वाहनों की अवैध पार्किंग से 15 फीट रह जाती है सड़क

असंधएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर के बीचोबीच बने नेशनल हाईवे पर भी लोग वाहनों की पार्किंग करने लगे हैं। वाहन पार्क होने के कारण सड़क मात्र 15 फुट की रह गई है। वाहनों की प‌ार्किंग के अलावा दुकानदार भी सड़क पर और साइड्स में बने नाले पर सामान रखकर अतिक्रमण कर रहे हैं। इस ओर न तो एनएचएआई और न ही नगरपालिका कोई ध्यान दे रही है।

शहरवासी रोहित, मनोज, प्रमोद, राकेश, रोकी, जॉनी ने कहा कि शहर में सारा दिन जाम की स्थिति बनी रहने का मुख्य कारण अतिक्रमण है। इसके लिए नगरपालिका में कई बार शिकायत की जा चुकी है, लेकिन अधिकारियों का इसकी ओर कोई ध्यान नहीं है। शहर में गाड़ी तो छोड़िए पैदल भी निकल पाना मुश्किल है। प्रशासन का ढुलमुल रवैये की वजह से सभी को परेशानियां झेलनी पड़ रही है।

पार्किंग की व्यवस्था न होने से होती है ज्यादा परेशानी

ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि शहर में पार्किंग की कोई भी व्यवस्था नहीं है। जिसके चलते लोग गाड़ी को जहां मन करता है खड़ी कर निकल जाते हैं। इसकी वजह से भी व्यवस्था चौपट हो रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर प्रशासन अपना काम सही तरीके से करें तो समस्या का निवारण हो सकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर नगरपालिका के कर्मचारी किसी दिन कार्रवाई भी करने आते है तो महज खानापूर्ति ही की जाती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें