सीएम फ्लाइंग का छापा:होटल की आड़ में चल रहा था गाड़ियों से तेल निकालने का धंधा, रिफाइनरी से आती हैं गाड़ियां, तेल की होती है कालाबाजारी

असंधएक घंटा पहले
असंध कोहंड रोड स्थित गांव दुपेड़ी के अड्डे के पास एक होटल पर सीएम फ्लाइंग, खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग और पुलिस की टीम ने छापेमारी करके पेट्रोल, डीजल की कालाबाजारी का भांडाफोड़ किया है। सीएम फ्लाइंग की टीम ने मौके से फतेहाबाद के पेट्रोल पंप की गाड़ी से तेल निकालते हुए होटल मालिक और चालक को मौके पर गिरफ्तार किया है।

टीम ने मौके से ‌निकाला हुआ 52 लीटर डीजल और गाड़ी सहित दो प्लास्टिक के ड्रम, एक बड़ी कैन, एक कीप व दो ड्रमियां काे बरामद किया है। असंध पुलिस ने खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग के एएफएसओ नवीन की शिकायत पर दोनों के खिलाफ विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस आरोपियों को कोर्ट में पेश कर रिमांड हासिल करेगी। सीएम फ्लाइंग की टीम को सूचना मिली थी कि दुपेड़ी अड्डे के पास स्थित एक स्थान पर होटल की आड़ में रिफाइनरी से आने वाले टैंकरों से तेल निकालकर तेल की कालाबाजारी का धंधा जोरों पर चल रहा है।

सूचना पर सीएम फ्लाइंग में एएसआई शीशपाल की टीम खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग की टीम और असंध पुलिस टीम के साथ रेड की तो होटल के पीछे खड़े टैंकर से होटल संचालक रविंद्र वासी बल्ला और टैंकर चालक बलजीत सिंह वासी हसनपुर जिला फतेहाबाद डीजल निकाल रहे थे। तुरंत पुलिस की टीम ने दोनों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। टीम ने दोनों के कब्जे से 52 लीटर डीजल, एक पंप का टैंकर, दो प्लास्टिक के ड्रम, दो कैनी, दो ड्रामियां और एक कीप कब्जे में ली है।

एक माह से पंप की गाड़ी पर लगा था ड्राइवर, पहले चलाता था स्कूल बस

ड्राइवर बलजीत सिंह ने बताया कि वह इससे पहले स्कूल की बस चलाकर अपने परिवार का गुजारा करता था। लॉकडाउन में स्कूल से नौकरी से हट गई तो एक माह पहले पेट्रोल पंप की गाड़ी पर चालक लगा था। वह यहां गाड़ी रोके हुए था। टीम ने छापा मारकर उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

नाम का होटल, लंबे समय से चल रहा है तेल की कालाबाजारी का धंधा

जहां सीएम फ्लाइंग की टीम ने छापेमारी की है वहां सिर्फ नाम का होटल है। होटल जैसी कोई भी व्यवस्था नहीं है। यहां सिर्फ बने कमरों के पीछे गाड़ी खड़ी करके तेल की कालाबाजारी की जाती है। इस सड़क पर काफी ऐसी जगह हैं जहां होटल के नाम पर तेल की कालाबाजारी चल रही है। पुलिस व सीएम फ्लाइंग की टीम अगर यहां छापेमारी करे तो बड़ा मामला सामने आ सकता है। यहां रिफाइनरी से आने वाली अधिकतर गाड़ियों से तेल निकाला जाता है।

दोनों को शनिवार काे कोर्ट में पेश करके रिमांड मांगा जाएगा : जगबीर सिंह

सीएम फ्लाइंग की टीम ने होटल मालिक और टैंकर चालक को तेल निकालते हुए पकड़ा है। होटल मालिक रविंद्र वासी बल्ला और बलजीत वासी फतेहाबाद के खिलाफ एएफएसओ नवीन की शिकायत पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है। दोनों को शनिवार काे कोर्ट में पेश करके रिमांड मांगा जाएगा। रिमांड के दाैरान दोनों से गहनता से पूछताछ की जाएगी। -जगबीर सिंह, थाना प्रभारी, असंध

