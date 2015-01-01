पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कूड़ा कर्कट मुक्त बनाने की तैयारी:नपा डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए खर्च कर लगाएगी वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट प्लांट, कचरे से बनाई जाएगी खाद

असंधएक घंटा पहले
प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा स्वच्छ भारत मिशन के तहत अब शहर को कूड़ा कर्कट मुक्त बनाने की तैयारी कर ली है। अब शहरवासियों को कहीं भी कचरे के ढेर दिखाई नहीं देंगे। क्योंकि नगर पालिका करीब डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए की लागत से अब बायो रेमिडियेशन ऑफ लिगेसी वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट प्लांट (जैव कूड़ा प्रबंधन प्लांट) लगाएगी। जिसमें कचरे से खाद बनाई जाएगी। जिसका प्रयोग खेतों में खड़ी फसलों में किया जाएगा।

अब तक असंध में घरों और दुकानों से निकलने वाली गंदगी नगर पालिका के कर्मचारियों द्वारा भी बालाजी मंदिर के पास डाली जाती थी। जहां पर कई एकड़ जगह में गंदगी के बड़े बड़े ढेर लग गए हैं। इन ढेरों के कारण यहां से निकलना दूभर हो रहा है। साथ ही आसपास के एरिया में गंभीर ‌बीमारियां फैलने का खतरा है।

यहां के दुकानदार भी कई बार अधिकारियों को मिलकर समस्या का समाधान की गुहार लगा चुके हैं। लेकिन बार बार कहने के बावजूद भी यह समस्या कई वर्षों से आ रही है। फिर भी इस ओर किसी ने ध्यान नहीं दिया था। अब एनजीटी के सख्त निर्देश आने पर नगर पालिका ने डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए की लागत से लगने इस प्लांट की प्रक्रिया चालू कर ‌दी है। नपा द्वारा टेंडर लगा दिया गया है।

ठोस व तरल कचरे को अलग-अलग करके बनेगी खाद

नपा के एमई अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि यहां ठोस व तरल कचरा को अलग-अलग किया जाएगा। तरल कचरे को सुखाकर उससे खाद बनाई जाएगी। उस खाद को खेतों में फसलों में डाला जाएगा। इसके बाद जो कचरा बचेगा। उसे प्लांट में नष्ट करने की प्रक्रिया अपनाई जाएगी। इससे कचरा खत्म हो जाएगा और शहर में प्रदूषण होने से बचेगा।

नपा ने टेंडर की प्रक्रिया पूरी कर ली है : एमई

एमई अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि नगरपालिका ने एनजीटी की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार टेंडर की प्रक्रिया लगभग पूरी कर ली है। यह प्लांट लगभग 1 करोड़ 45 लाख रुपए की लागत से लगेगा। फाइल चंडीगढ़ कमीशन कार्यालय की स्वीकृति के लिए गई है। वहां से स्वीकृति मिलने के बाद काम शुरू हो जाएगा।

