नारेबाजी,:किसानों के दिल्ली कूच के बाद महिलाओं ने संभाली टोल पर भूख हड़ताल की जिम्मेदारी

घरौंडा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घरौंडा. बसताड़ा टोल प्लाजा पर क्रमिक भूख हड़ताल पर बैठी महिला किसान। फोटो | भास्कर - Dainik Bhaskar
घरौंडा. बसताड़ा टोल प्लाजा पर क्रमिक भूख हड़ताल पर बैठी महिला किसान। फोटो | भास्कर
  • महिलाओं ने सरकार के खिलाफ की नारेबाजी, तीनों कृषि कानून रद्द करने की मांग

किसानों के दिल्ली कूच के बाद महिलाओं ने मोर्चा संभाल लिया है। क्रमिक भूख हड़ताल के 31वें दिन पांच महिलाएं भूख हड़ताल पर बैठी। महिलाओं ने नारेबाजी की। महिला किसानों ने चेताया कि तीन कृषि कानून किसानों के हित में नहीं है और इन्हें रद्द करवाने के लिए किसान दिल्ली और हाईवे के टोल प्लाजा पर धरना प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। सरकार समय रहते तीनों काले कानूनों को वापस ले, अन्यथा सरकार को किसानों के आक्रोश का सामना करना पड़ेगा।

रविवार को बसताड़ा टोल प्लाजा पर बैठे किसान दिल्ली ट्रैक्टर परेड के लिए कूच कर गए हैं और क्रमिक भूख हड़ताल की जिम्मेदारी महिला किसानों को सौंपी गई है। सोमवार की सुबह सैकड़ों महिलाएं टोल प्लाजा पर एकत्रित हुई और सरकार की नीतियों व कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ रोष जताया। क्रमिक भूख हड़ताल पर पांच महिलाएं बैठी।

जिसमें अंजू, कृष्णा, उमेश, कमला व रामरती के नाम शामिल है। आंदोलनकारी महिलाओं ने कहा कि देश के लिए अन्न उगाने वाला किसान आज कड़ाके की सर्दी में सड़कों पर बैठा है। करीब दो माह से दिल्ली में प्रदर्शन चल रहा है और करीब एक माह से बसताड़ा टोल प्लाजा पर किसान क्रमिक भूख हड़ताल पर बैठे है।

सिंघू बाॅर्डर के लिए कांग्रेस नेता शेरी साथियों साथ दिल्ली रवाना, लंगर सेवा की
असंध | कांग्रेस पार्टी किसान सेल के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव शेर प्रताप शेरी अपने साथियों के साथ सिंघू बाॅर्डर के लिए रवाना हुए। उन्होंने असंध गुरुद्वारा द्वारा पानीपत में लगाए गए लंगर सेवा में भी हिस्सा लिया। शेरी ने कहा कि हर राज्य के किसानों द्वारा कृषि कानून का पुरजोर विरोध किया जा रहा है। इस अवसर पर नगर पालिका के पूर्व उप चेयरमैन हरेंदर राणा, पार्षद प्रतिनिधि मालक सिंह, सतनाम, दिलबाग, हरपाल सिंह मौजूद रहे।

किसानों की ट्रैक्टर परेड विश्व के लिए एक शोध का विषय बनेगी: गाेगी

असंध | कांग्रेसी विधायक शमशेर सिंह गोगी ने कहा कि जनविराेधी नीतियाें का विराेध करना चाहिए। केंद्र सरकार काे जल्द से जल्द किसानाें की मांगाें काे मान लेना चाहिए, किसान जायज मांग कर रहे हैं। नगर की नई अनाज मंडी में पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते हुए गोगी ने कहा कि गणतंत्र दिवस पर होने वाली किसानों की ट्रैक्टर परेड पूरे विश्व के लिए एक शोध का विषय बनेगी।

उन्होंने कहा कि इतिहास गवाह है कि जब जब देश के ऊपर कोई संकट आया है या कोई सरकार जनहित को भूलकर कुछ कारपोरेट घरानों के फायदे के लिए काम करने लगी है, तब तब भारत के आमजन ने एकजुट होकर सरकार को अपने पैर पीछे करने के लिए मजबूर किया है।

उन्होंने कहा कि इस आंदोलन से केंद्र सरकार पर इतना दबाव बनेगा कि उनके पास तीनों काले कानूनों को वापस लेने के अलावा कोई दूसरा रास्ता नहीं बचेगा। इस अवसर पर सुरजीत राणा, जितेंद्र चोपड़ा, हरजिंदर सिंह माैजूद रहे।

