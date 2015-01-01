पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निसिंग के बीडीपीओ ने दर्ज करवाई है शिकायत:फर्जी वोट बनवाने के आरोप में सरपंच और पटवारी पर केस

घरौंडा39 मिनट पहले
बड़ौता की सरपंच पर फर्जी तरीके से वोट बनवाने के आरोप लगे हैं। आरोप है कि महिला सरपंच ने पटवारी के साथ मिलीभगत कर इसे अंजाम दिया। खंड विकास एवं पंचायत अधिकारी निसिंग की शिकायत के आधार पर मधुबन पुलिस ने महिला सरपंच व पटवारी के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

कस्बे के बड़ौता गांव की सरपंच पूनम देवी पर वोट बनवाने में फर्जीवाड़ा करने के आरोप लगे हैं। खंड विकास एवं पंचायत अधिकारी ने मधुबन पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया है कि बड़ौता की महिला सरपंच पूनम देवी का वोट प्रारुप 1 क फार्म में किसी अधिकारी व कर्मचारी के हस्ताक्षर नहीं हैं। महिला सरपंच ने प्रारुप 1 क फार्म में अपनी वोट बनाने के लिए वार्ड नंबर 11 लिखा है।

जबकि पंचायत की वोटर लिस्ट अनुसार महिला की वोटर वार्ड नंबर क्रम स. 5 पर दर्ज है जिन दस्तावेजों के आधार पर सरपंच ग्राम पंचायत बडौता का वोट बना हुआ है। उन दस्तावेजों पर किसी सक्षम अधिकारी व कर्मचारी के हस्ताक्षर नहीं हैं। यह वोट सरपंच व संबंधित पटवारी की मिलीभगत से तत्कालीन खंड पटवारी निहाल सिंह द्वारा अपने स्तर पर बनवाया गया है। शिकायत के बाद जिला उपायुक्त ने निसिंग के बीडीपीओ सुमित चौधरी को जांच के आदेश दिए थे। बीडीपीओ ने मामले की जांच के बाद आरोपी सरपंच व पटवारी के खिलाफ पुलिस को शिकायत दी।

बड़ौता की सरपंच पूनम देवी व पटवारी निहाल सिंह द्वारा मिलीभगत करके फर्जी वोट बनाई गई है। बीडीपीओ की शिकायत पर सरपंच पूनम व पटवारी निहाल के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का मामला दर्ज कर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है।
-सिद्धांत जैन, एसएचओ, मधुबन

