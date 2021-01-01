पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन:बसताड़ा टोल पर सारा दिन रही टकराव की स्थिति, 5 दौर की बैठक के बाद 15 किसान धरने पर बैठे

घरौंडा15 घंटे पहले
घरौंडा. डीएसपी राजीव किसान नेताओं से बातचीत करते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
घरौंडा. डीएसपी राजीव किसान नेताओं से बातचीत करते हुए।
  • जिले में लगाई धारा-144, इंटरनेट बंद, रात को भी टोल पर पुलिस फोर्स तैनात
  • किसानों के टोल पर आने के बाद दोपहर को जीटी रोड पर लगा लंबा जाम, वाहन चालकों को हुई परेशानी

हाईवे के टोल प्लाजा पर धरना-प्रदर्शन व लंगर शुरू करने को लेकर आंदोलनकारी किसान व प्रशासन आमने-सामने आ गए। प्रशासन ने सुबह टोल को खाली करवा दिया था, लेकिन दोपहर को किसानों का फिर जमावड़ा लग गया। किसान टोल पर धरना देने व लंगर लगाने की मांग पर अड़े रहे। प्रदर्शनकारियों और अधिकारियों के बीच हुई कई दौर की बातचीत के बाद किसानों काे सशर्त प्रदर्शन की अनुमति दी गई।

तनावपूर्ण स्थिति को देखते हुए टोल पर सशस्त्र सीमा बल (एसएसबी) की तीन कंपनियों साथ-साथ हरियाणा पुलिस के जवान तैनात किए हैं। तनाव को देखते हुए जिले में धारा-144 लगा दी है। गणतंत्र दिवस पर किसानों की ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान लालकिले व दिल्ली के कई हिस्सों में हुई हिंसा के बाद किसान आंदोलन की तस्वीर बदल रही है।

लालकिले की घटना से आक्रोशित स्थानीय लोगों ने जिला प्रशासन से बसताड़ा टोल पर चल रहे किसानों के धरने को हटाने की अपील की थी। टकराव की स्थिति को देखते हुए प्रशासन ने शुक्रवार की सुबह करीब आठ बजे टोल पर चल रहे धरने व लंगर को बंद करवा दिया। भारी संख्या में तैनात किए गए पुलिस बल व सशस्त्र सीमा बल ने टोल प्लाजा की घेरेबंदी कर दी और किसानों के जत्थों को वहां रुकने नहीं दिया।

दोपहर करीब साढ़े बारह बजे एक बार फिर किसानों ने टोल पर धरना व लंगर शुरू करने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन कम संख्या होने की वजह से वे कामयाब नहीं हो पाए। इसके बाद करीब सवा एक बजे घरौंडा से टोल पर सैकड़ों किसानों का काफिला पहुंचा और नारेबाजी शुरू कर दी। किसान टोल पर धरने की मांग पर अड़े रहे जिस वजह से स्थिति तनावपूर्ण हो गई और पुलिस बल व किसान आमने सामने हो गए।

रेलवे अंडरब्रिज पर लगा जाम, गुरुद्वारे में हुई मीटिंग
टोल पर धरना शुरू करवाने के लिए सैकड़ों की संख्या में आंदोलनकारी रेलवे अंडरपास पर एकत्र हुए और अंडरपास को जाम कर दिया। जाम की सूचना के बाद प्रशासन हरकत में आ गया। सूचना के बाद एसडीएम पूजा भारती, डीएसपी राजीव कुमार भारी पुलिस बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे और आंदोलनकारियों को समझाने का प्रयास किया।

प्रशासन ने आंदोलनकारियों के प्रतिनिधियों के साथ नये गुरुद्वारे में बैठक की। अधिकारियों ने किसानों को बताया कि प्रशासन ने करनाल में सीएचडी सिटी के पास धरने की जगह चिन्हित की है और किसान वहां अपना प्रदर्शन कर सकते हैं, लेकिन किसानों ने इस बात को मानने से इंकार कर दिया।

पांच दौर की वार्ता के बाद सशर्त धरने की अनुमति

किसान नेता जगदीप औलख की अगुवाई में आंदोलनकारियों ने बसताड़ा टोल की तरफ कूच कर दिया। जिसके बाद सीमा सुरक्षा बल व पुलिस के जवान मुस्तैद हो गए। पुलिस ने आंदोलनकारियों को महिला कॉलेज से पीछे ही रोक लिया। पांच सदस्यीय कमेटी को डीसी निशांत यादव व एसपी गंगाराम पुनिया के साथ बातचीत करने के लिए बुलाया।

करीब पांच दौर की बातचीत के बाद निर्णय लिया गया कि 15 किसान टोल पर धरना दे सकते हैं, लेकिन अन्य किसानों को महिला कॉलेज वाली सड़क पर ही बैठाए जाने की शर्त रखी गई। किसान नेता जगदीप ने कहा कि शुक्रवार काे सिर्फ 15 किसान टोल पर बैठे हैं और शनिवार से यहीं पर लंगर शुरू हो जाएगा। किसान शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से अपना आंदोलन करेंगे। 15 किसान शाम चार बजे धरने पर बैठे और पांच बजे धरना समाप्त कर अपने घरों को लौट गए।

बसताड़ा टोल टैक्स पर एसपी प्रदर्शनकारियों को समझाने का प्रयास करते अधिकारी

