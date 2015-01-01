पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोग हो रहे परेशान:घरौंडा शहर में भी अतिक्रमण और अवैध पार्किंग बनी मुसीबत

घरौंडा3 घंटे पहले
घरौंडा. सर्विस रोड पर बिना पार्किंग में खड़े वाहन।

शहर में बैंकों और दुकानों के सामने अवैध पार्किंग और अतिक्रमण रहता है। सबसे ज्यादा समस्या रेलवे रोड और अराईपुरा रोड पर है। रेलवे रोड पर बने बैंक के सामने गाड़ियां और मोटरसाइकिलें खड़ी हो जाती हैं। दूसरा, त्योहारों का सीजन चला हुआ है। दुकानदारों ने अपनी दुकानों का सौंदर्य बढ़ाने के लिए करीब 15 फीट हिस्से पर अस्थाई रूप से कब्जा जमाया हुआ है।

इन दुकानों के सामने खड़े होने वाले वाहन समस्या को और भी ज्यादा बढ़ा देते हैं, इससे सड़क पर अन्य वाहनों के लिए कोई रास्ता ही नहीं बचता। वहीं, घरौंडा नपा सचिव रविप्रकाश शर्मा ने बताया कि अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए नगरपालिका समय-समय पर अभियान चलाती रहती है। दुकानदारों को भी नोटिस दिए जाते हैं। ज्यादा समस्या अवैध पार्किंग को लेकर होती है और इसी वजह से जाम की स्थिति बनती है।

नगरपालिका दोबारा फिर अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाएगी। वहीं, घरौंडा थाना प्रभारी कंवर सिंह ने कहा कि अवैध पार्किंग का मामला उनके संज्ञान में आया है। कई स्थानों पर अवैध पार्किंग के कारण लोगों को दिक्कतें आ रही हैं। अवैध पार्किंग काे हटवाने के लिए पुलिस जल्द ही कार्रवाई अमल में लाएगी।

