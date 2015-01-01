पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

घरौंडा:गांव हरिसिंहपुरा में कई महीनों से बंद पड़ा है फाइव पौंड निर्माण का काम

घरौंडाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हरिसिंहपुरा में निर्माणाधीन फाइव पौंड का कार्य बीते करीब दो वर्षों से अधर में लटका हुआ है। पांच तालाबों की खुदाई के बाद से इस पौंड का निर्माण कार्य बंद पड़ा हुआ है। विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार पौंड के निर्माण पर लगभग तीस लाख खर्च होने थे। सरकार की तरफ से अभी तक सिर्फ चालीस फीसदी राशि दी गई है। ऐसे में पेमेंट की कमी के कारण निर्माण कार्य बंद पड़ा हुआ है।

दो वर्ष पूर्व पंचायतीराज विभाग ने गांव हरिसिंहपुरा में गंदे पानी की निकासी के लिए फाइव पौंड बनाने का काम शुरू किया था। सरकारी स्कूल के सामने बनाने जा रहे इस पौंड का निर्माण बीते कई महीनों से बंद पड़ा हुआ है। 32 लाख की लागत से बनाने वाले इस पौंड के लिए एसबीएम, स्टेट बजट व फाइनेंस कमीशन से बजट मिलना था।

पंचायती राज विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार एसबीएम की तरफ से फंड मिल चुका है जबकि स्टेट बजट से मिलने वाली राशि का एक तिहाई हिस्सा ही विभाग को अभी तक मिला है। पौंड निर्माण के लिए अभी तक स्टेट बजट की तरफ से एक भी पैसा विभाग को नही भेजा गया। पैसा समय पर नहीं मिलने के कारण पौंड का निर्माण कार्य बंद करना पड़ा। पौंड का काम अधर में लटका होना का खामियाजा ग्रामीणों को भुगतना पड़ रहा है।

ग्राम पंचायत ने पौंड की जगह पार्क बनाने का भेजा प्रस्ताव

फाइव पौंड बनाने के लिए तालाबों की खुदाई का कार्य लगभग पूरा हो चुका है और पंचायती राज विभाग ने करीब चालीस फीसदी बजट खर्च कर दिया है। वही अब ग्राम पंचायत इस फाइव पौंड के स्थान पर पार्क बनाने का प्रस्ताव प्रशासन को भेजा है। सरपंच प्रतिनिधि नरेश कुमार ने बताया कि पंचायत ने गांव से कुछ दूरी पर जोहड़ का निर्माण कर दिया है और गंदे पानी को जोहड़ तक ले जाने के लिए पाइप लाइन भी बिछा दी है। नरेश कुमार ने कहा कि पंचायत ने जोहड़ बना दिया है इसलिए अब वे फाइव पौंड की जगह पर पार्क बनाने की प्लानिंग की गई है।

हरिसिंहपुरा में बन रहे फाइव पौंड के लिए अभी तक चालीस फीसदी फंड मिला है। बकाया 60 प्रतिशत फंड के लिए डिमांड भेजी गई है। फंड मिलने के बाद पौंड का निर्माण कार्य पूरा किया जाएगा। विभाग पौंड के निर्माण पर लाखों रुपया खर्च कर चुका है, ऐसे में ग्राम पंचायत का पौंड की जगह पर पार्क बनाने का कोई औचित्य नहीं बनता। कानूनी रूप से भी तालाब को बंद करने की अनुमति नहीं दी जा सकती। करनैल सिंह, एक्सईएन, पंचायती राज विभाग

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें