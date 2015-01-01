पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घरौंडा:पीएम आवास योजना के तहत कच्चे मकानों को पक्का करवाने में घरौंडा नगरपालिका टॉप

घरौंडा
प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत कच्चे मकानों को पक्का करवाने में नगरपालिका घरौंडा टॉप पर रही है। अधिकारियों के मुताबिक नगरपालिका ने 359 लाख की ग्रांट लाभार्थियों को वितरित कर चुकी है। नपा 101 मकानों को पक्का करवा चुकी है। अभी तक नपा 195 पात्र परिवारों को स्वीकृति पत्र जारी कर चुकी है। इसके अतिरिक्त 40 नए स्वीकृति पत्र भी जारी कर दिए है, योजना के तहत हाल ही में 119 लाख की ग्रांट नगरपालिका के पास पहुंची है। अधिकारियों का दावा है कि पीएम आवास योजना के तहत घरौंडा में सबसे ज्यादा मकान पक्के करवाए गए हैं। योजना के तहत नगरपालिका को लगभग 566 लाख की ग्रांट मिली है। लोगों को इस योजना का लाभ देने में नगरपालिका हरियाणा में टॉप पर है।

सरकार ने कच्चे मकानों पर पक्की छत देने का दृढ़ संकल्प लिया है और इसी संकल्प को पूरा करने के लिए पीएम आवास योजना शुरू की गई। योजना शुरू होने के बाद से ही गरीब परिवारों ने पक्के मकानों के लिए आवेदन किए और योजना का लाभ लिया। नगरपालिका अधिकारियों के मुताबिक, पीएम योजना के तहत सैकड़ों लोगों ने अप्लाई किया था। सर्वे के दौरान अभी तक 274 लोग ही योजना की शर्तों पर खरे उतरे। जबकि 287 आवेदनों की जांच व सर्वे जारी है।

नगरपालिका अधिकारियों के मुताबिक, आवास योजना के तहत चल रहे निर्माण कार्यो के लिए ग्रांट संबंधी दिक्कतें सामने आई। जिस कारण नगरपालिका के पास पात्र परिवारों को किश्त जारी करने में परेशानी आई। पार्षदों ने रूके पड़े आवास कार्यो को लेकर विधायक हरविंद्र कल्याण से मुलाकात की और समस्या बताई। विधायक के प्रयासों से कुछ ही दिन बाद घरौंडा नगरपालिका 119 लाख रुपए की ग्रांट मिली। नगरपालिका सचिव रविप्रकाश शर्मा ने बताया कि 119 लाख रुपए की ग्रांट मिलने से लगभग 40 पात्र परिवारों को स्वीकृति पत्र जारी किए जा सकेंगे तथा अन्य पात्रों को भी किश्त जारी की जा सकेगी।

