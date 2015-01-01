पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बहादूर व्यापारी:हथियारों से लैस लुटेरों का ज्वेलर्स ने डंडे से किया मुकाबला, तीन फायर से भी नहीं डरा

घरौंडा42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मनी राम मंडी स्थित ओम ज्वेलर्स में घुसे दो नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने ज्वेलर्स पर जानलेवा हमला करते हुए लूटपाट का प्रयास किया। गहने लूटने के लिए लुटेरों ने तीन राउंड फायर किए। दुकान मालिक ने डंडे के साथ बदमाशों का डटकर मुकाबला किए जिस वजह से दोनों लुटेरे मौके से फरार हो गए। पूरी घटना दुकान में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों में रिकार्ड हुई है। पुलिस को मौके पर गोलियों के खोल मिले हैं।

मंगलवार शाम करीब सवा छह बजे ओम ज्वेलर्स का मालिक प्रमोद आर्य दुकान बंद कर रहे थे। तभी दुकान में दो नकाबपोश व्यक्ति दाखिल हुए। एक बदमाश ने प्रमोद की तरफ पिस्तौल तान दी और गहने उनके हवाले करने की धमकी दी। बदमाशों की नीयत भांपते हुए प्रमोद ने दुकान में रखे डंडे को उठाकर बदमाशों पर ताबड़तोड़ वार करने शुरू कर दिए। ज्वेलर्स के विरोध के बाद एक बदमाश ने फायरिंग शुरू कर दी।

गनीमत यह रही कि बदमाशों का निशाना चूक गया। एक गोली दुकान में रखे काउंटर में जा लगी। अपने मंसूबों में फेल हुए बदमाश बाइक लेकर मौके से फरार हो गए। ज्वेलर्स शॉप में हुई वारदात से मनी राम मंडी के दुकानदारों में हड़कंप मच गया। सूचना मिलने के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने गोलियों के दो खोल बरामद किए है। ज्वैलर्स शॉप में हुई पूरी वारदात सीसीटीवी कैमरों में रिकार्ड हुई है।

लूटपाट के लिए जानलेवा हमला

ओम ज्वेलर्स के मालिक प्रमोद आर्य ने कहा कि लुटेरे उसे मारना चाहते थे ,इसलिए उन्होंने टारगेट करके गोलियां चलाई थी । प्रमोद ने आरोप लगाया कि घटना के तुरंत बाद उन्होंने पुलिस को सूचना दी थी लेकिन पुलिस आधे घंटे बाद आई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें