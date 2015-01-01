पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम:नवपदोन्नत पुलिस उप अधीक्षकों को प्रमाण-पत्र देकर किया सम्मानित

घरौंडा6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पदोन्नति सुविधा और ओहदे के लिए नहीं मिलती, बल्कि अधिक कार्य करने के लिए दी जाती है। इसलिए कार्य करने की पहल करें और अपनी उपयोगिता बनाएं। यह उद्गार पुलिस महानिदेशक अपराध हरियाणा मोहम्मद अकील ने मधुबन में शुक्रवार देर शाम को एक कार्यक्रम में व्यक्त किए। वे अकादमी के सरदार पटेल हाल में आयोजित नव पदोन्नत पुलिस उप अधीक्षकों के प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम के समापन अवसर पर मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में अपना संबोधन दे रहे थे।

इस अवसर पर हरियाणा पुलिस अकादमी निदेशक योगिंद्र सिंह नेहरा व डीआईजी डाॅ. अरुण सिंह भी उपस्थित रहे। मुख्य अतिथि मोहम्मद अकील ने कहा कि डीएसपी पद पर पदोन्नति भाग्यशाली पुलिसकर्मियों को मिलती है। इस पद पर जहां सुविधाएं और स्तर बढ़ता है, वहीं कार्य भी बढ़ता है। अपने कौशल का विकास करें और विभाग मे अपनी उपयोगिता और विश्वसनीयता को सिद्ध करेें। उन्होंने कहा कि इस पद पर जिम्मेदारियां बढ़ जाती हैं।

उसे देखना होता है कि उसके अधीन पुलिस कार्य न्याय के लिए तथा कानून सम्मत किया जा रहा है। स्वयं लिखने की आदत डालें, इससे नए विचार आते हैं और सम्मान भी मिलता है। मुख्य अतिथि ने प्रतिभागियों को प्रमाण-पत्र भी प्रदान किए। इस अवसर पर अकादमी के डीआईजी डाॅ. अरुण सिंह, योगिंद्र सिंह नेहरा, डीए आनंद मान, डीएसपी अजमेर सिंह, डीएसपी हरिंद्र कुमार, डीएसपी लक्ष्मी देवी उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें