पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

एक्सिडेंट:नेशनल हाईवे पर स्वागत गेट के पोल से टकराया धान से लदा ट्रक, ड्राइवर व क्लीनर को मुश्किल से निकाला

घरौंडाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मधुबन आवर्धन नहर के पास धान से लदा एक ट्रक स्वागत गेट के पोल से टकरा गया। टक्कर इतनी जबरदस्त थी कि ट्रक सड़क के बीचों-बीच पलट गया और स्वागत गेट गिर गया। हादसे में ट्रक ड्राइवर व कंडक्टर गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। दोनों को उपचार के लिए करनाल के अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई और क्रेन की सहायता से ट्रक को रास्ते से हटवाया। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

मंगलवार की सुबह धान से भरा एक ट्रक घरौंडा से करनाल की तरफ जा रहा था। जैसे ही ट्रक ने आवर्धन नहर का पुल क्रॉस किया तो ट्रक का संतुलन बिगड़ गया और ट्रक हाईवे पर लगे स्वागत गेट के पोल से जा टकराया। जिसके बाद ट्रक सड़क पर ही पलट गया और उसमें भरी धान सड़क पर बिखर गई। ट्रक की टक्कर से स्वागत गेट भी टूटकर नीचे गिर गया। हादसा होता देख आसपास के लोग घटना स्थल पर एकत्र हो गए।

हादसे में ट्रक ड्राइवर इंतजाम व कंडक्टर साहिल गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। राहगीरों ने दोनों को करनाल के अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई। पुलिस ने क्रेन की सहायता से ट्रक व होर्डिंग को हटवाया और रास्ता बहाल किया। थाना प्रभारी सिद्धार्थ जैन ने बताया कि स्वागत गेट के पोल से टकराने से ट्रक दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया है। बताया जा रहा है कि ड्राइवर नींद में था। जिस कारण ट्रक का संतुलन बिगड़ गया और हादसा हो गया। ड्राइवर के बयान दर्ज किए जा रहे हैं।

एक्टिवा व थ्री व्हीलर की टक्कर में घायल

नेशनल हाईवे स्थित जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग के कार्यालय के सामने थ्री व्हीलर से टक्कर में एक्टिवा सवार गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। लोगों ने नागरिक अस्पताल में पहुंचाया। जहां से डॉक्टरों ने करनाल के कल्पना चावला राजकीय मे‌डिकल कॉलेज में रेफर ‌कर दिया। वार्ड 8 निवासी कपिल अपने घर से अपनी एक्टिवा पर सवार होकर करनाल की ओर जा रहा था। इसी दौरान जब वह नेशनल हाईवे पर जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग के कार्यालय के सामने पहुंचा तो सामने से गलत दिशा से आ रहे ‌थ्री व्हीलर और एक्टिवा की आमने-सामने की टक्कर हो गई।

टक्कर इतनी जबरदस्त थी कि स्कूटी बुरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। हादसे में एक्टिवा सवार कपिल गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। आसपास के लोगों ने घायल को नागरिक अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया। जहां से हालत ज्यादा गंभीर होने पर उसके कल्पना चावला राजकीय मेडिकल कॉलेज रेफर कर दिया। जहां घायल का इलाज चल रहा है। पुलिस जांच अधिकारी खेमचंद ने बताया कि मौके से क्षतिग्रस्त एक्टिवा और थ्री व्हीलर को पुलिस ने कब्जे में ले लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें