वारदात:मोबाइल खरीदने का झांसा दे 3 मोबाइल चोरी कर ले गए बदमाश

घरौंडा4 घंटे पहले
  • दुकानदार का जैसे ही ध्यान काउंटर से हटा, बदमाश बाहर खड़े युवक की बाइक से फरार

फायर स्टेशन के नजदीक मोबाइल शॉप पर मोबाइल खरीदने का झांसा देकर दो बदमाशों ने तीन मोबाइल फोन चाेरी कर लिए। बदमाश बाइक पर सवार होकर आए थे। दुकानदार ने बदमाश युवकों का पीछा भी किया लेकिन दोनों फरार हो गए। दुकानदार ने मामले की सूचना पुलिस को दी है। सर्विस रोड पर बबलू कम्युनिकेशन मोबाइल शॉप है।

सोमवार की शाम करीब साढ़े छह बजे करनाल की तरफ से दो बाइक सवार आते हैं और अपनी बाइक बबलू कम्युनिकेशन के सामने रोकता है। बाइक के पीछे बैठा युवक दुकान के अंदर आता है, जबकि बाइक चालक युवक बाइक को ऑन करके बैठा रहता है। जानकारी मुताबिक, युवक के चेहरे पर मास्क लगा हुआ था, उसने वीवो कंपनी के मोबाइल दिखाने के लिए कहा।

उसने तीन मोबाइल फोन युवक के सामने रख दिए। इसी दौरान युवक फोन पर किसी से बात करने लगा और ईधर बबलू के मोबाइल पर भी किसी का फोन आ गया। बबलू अपने फोन पर बात करने लगा। जैसे ही बबलू का ध्यान काउंटर से हटा और युवक तीनों मोबाइल उठाकर दुकान से बाहर निकल गया और बाहर खड़ी बाइक पर सवार होकर फरार हो गया।

बबलू ने बाइक का कुछ दूर तक पीछा भी किया लेकिन बदमाश युवक मौके से फरार हो गए। बबलू ने बताया कि तीनों मोबाइल वीवो कंपनी के थे, जिनकी कीमत करीब 35 हजार रुपए है। बदमाश युवक पानीपत की तरफ फरार हुए है। मामले की शिकायत पुलिस को की गई है।

असंध में घर का ताला तोड़कर एलईडी व 30 हजार की नकदी चोरी

शहर के एक परिवार के घर में चोरी होने का मामला सामने आया है। पीड़ित व्यक्ति के द्वारा पुलिस को शिकायत दे दी गई है। पीड़ित व्यक्ति जसबीर सिंह ने बताया कि उसका मकान सफीदों रोड स्थित राधा स्वामी सत्संग घर के पास है। वह शुक्रवार की शाम को घर को अच्छे से बंद कर अपने रिश्तेदार के घर पंजाब में गया हुआ था।

लेकिन जब वह रविवार को वापस आया तो उसके घर के मेन गेट पर लगा हुआ ताला बदला मिला जिसकी चाबी उसके पास नहीं थी और अंदर से एक एलईडी व 30 हजार रुपए नकदी गायब मिले। पीड़ित व्यक्ति ने पुलिस को इसकी सूचना दी। पुलिस ने अज्ञात व्यक्ति के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है।

इंद्री | मेन बाजार इंद्री में करियाने की दो दुकानों में चोरों ने देर रात सेंध लगाकर नकदी व सामान चुरा लिया। इस बारे में जानकारी देते हुए विद्या ट्रेडिंग कंपनी के वरुण गांधी ने बताया कि सोमवार सुबह जब उन्होंने अपनी दुकान का शटर खोला तो दुकान का सारा सामान बिखरा पड़ा था। उन्होंने दुकान के अंदर जाकर देखा तो दुकान में करियाने का काफी सामान और गल्ले में पड़ी नकदी गायब मिली।

वरुण ने बताया कि इस घटना में उनका लगभग 50 हजार रुपयों का नुकसान हुआ है। उन्होंने बताया कि छत पर बने गोदाम का दरवाजा खुला हुआ था। चोर इसी दरवाजे से ही अंदर आए हैं। हमने दुकान में लगे कैमरे में देखा तो उसमें दो आदमी सामान उठाते नजर आ रहे हैं।

चोरी की घटना की सूचना पुलिस को दे दी गई है। सुरेश कक्कड़ ने बताया कि उन्हें पड़ोसियों द्वारा इस घटना की जानकारी मिली। दुकान पर आकर देखा तो पता लगा कि चोरों ने गल्ले में पड़ी लगभग चालीस हजार की रेजगारी व करियाने का महंगा सामान चोरी हाे गया है।

जूतों के गोदाम से 25 हजार का सामान चोरी

करनाल | धक्का बस्ती स्थित जूते के गोदाम से 25 हजार रुपए का सामान चोरी हो गया है। पुलिस ने अज्ञात के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। आरोपियों का कोई सुराग नहीं लगा है। शहर में लगातार चोरी की घटनाएं हो रही हैं। पुलिस को ऐसे में गश्त बढ़ाने की जरूरत है।

संत नगर वासी अंकुर अरोड़ा ने बताया कि मेरा गोदाम धक्का बस्ती के पास है। इसमें जूते की वेस्ट पड़ी हुई है। मैं अपने गोदाम पर पहुंचा तो उसमें से लगभग 25 हजार रुपए का सामान चोरी हुआ मिला। इससे कोई अज्ञात चोर चोरी करके ले गया है। पुलिस ने शिकायत के आधार पर अज्ञात के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

