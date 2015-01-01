पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनता को मिलेगी बड़ी सौगात:अब करनाल से खानपुर की बजाए लाडवा तक बनेगी फोरलेन, लाइब्रेरी को ई लाइब्रेरी में परिवर्तित करने की घोषणा की

इंद्रीएक घंटा पहले
मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल ने करनाल से लाडवा की ओर जाने वाले मुख्य मार्ग को अब लाडवा तक फोरलेन बनाने की घोषणा की, जो इस क्षेत्र के लोगों के लिए एक बड़ी सौगात है। पहले यह मार्ग करनाल से इंद्री खंड के गांव खानपुर तक ही फोरलेन बनाया जा रहा था। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि उन्हें बहुत खुशी हो रही है कि यहां पर नगरपालिका के सुंदर भवन का निर्माण किया गया है।

अब इंद्री विधानसभा क्षेत्र में करीब साढ़े 4 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से निर्मित भव्य शॉपिंग कॉम्प्लेक्स व नगर पालिका भवन का निर्माण किया गया है, जिसमें नवनिर्मित शॉपिंग काॅम्प्लेक्स के निर्माण पर 2 करोड़ 19 लाख और नगर पालिका कार्यालय भवन पर 2 करोड़ 23 लाख रुपए की लागत आई है। उन्होंने कहा कि नगरपालिका भवन में एक हिस्सा व्यवसायिक रूप से बनाया गया है, जिससे नगरपालिका की आमदनी होगी और इस आमदनी से छोटे-छोटे खर्चों की पूर्ति की जा सकेगी। सरकार ऐसे प्रोजेक्टों की घोषणा कर आत्मनिर्भरता को बढ़ावा देगी।

इस दाैरान सीएम ने इंद्री के विधायक रामकुमार कश्यप के कार्यालय का उद्घाटन किया। वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता महेंद्र सिंह पंजोखरा ने मुख्यमंत्री को पगड़ी व शाल भेंट की। कार्यकर्ताओं ने विधायक रामकुमार कश्यप को मंत्री बनाने की मांग मुख्यमंत्री के समक्ष रखी।इस अवसर पर इंद्री के विधायक रामकुमार कश्यप, डीसी निशांत कुमार यादव, पुलिस अधीक्षक गंगाराम पुनिया, एसडीएम सुमित सिहाग, जिला भाजपा अध्यक्ष योगेंद्र राणा, पूर्व विधायक रमेश कश्यप, नगरपालिका चेयरपर्सन शिवानी गोयल, वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता अमित गोयल, महेंद्र पाल तोमर, ऋषिपाल कांबोज, चरण सिंह मढ़ान, सुमेर चंद मुरादगढ़, संजय बदरपुर, अमनदीप सिंह विर्क, कमलदीप मढान, रणबीर गोयत, तहसीलदार दर्पण कांबोज, नगरपालिका सचिव देवेंद्र नरवाल, बीडीपीओ अंग्रेज सिंह मोर सहित विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारी एवं भाजपा कार्यकर्ता भी माैजूद रहे।

