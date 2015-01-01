पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि मंत्री दलाल ने कहा:इस सीजन प्रदेश में 1033.33 लाख क्विंटल गन्ने का उत्पादन होने की संभावना

करनाल2 घंटे पहले
करनाल. करनाल सहकारी चीनी मिल के 45वें पेराई सत्र का कृषि मंत्री व सहकारिता मंत्री ने गन्ने डालकर व क्रेन का बटन दबाकर विधिवत रूप से शुभारंभ किया।
  • करनाल शुगर मिले में 35 लाख क्विंटल से अधिक गन्ने की पेराई की जाएगी

हरियाणा के कृषि मंत्री जेपी दलाल ने बताया कि चालू सीजन में प्रदेश में 1033.33 लाख क्विंटल गन्ने का उत्पादन होने की संभावना है, जिसमें से 769 लाख क्विंटल गन्ने की पेराई चीनी मिलों द्वारा की जाएगी। यही नहीं गन्ने से चीनी रिकवरी की प्रतिशतता भी गत वर्ष की अपेक्षा बढ़ाने पर भी जोर दिया जाएगा। कृषि मंत्री मंगलवार को करनाल सहकारी चीनी मिल के 45वें पेराई सत्र के शुभारंभ अवसर पर बोल रहे थे।

उन्होंने कहा कि हाल ही में हरियाणा सरकार द्वारा गन्ने के प्रति क्विंटल भाव में 10 रुपए वृद्धि कर इसे 350 रुपए करने की घोषणा की गई है। गन्ना पेराई सत्र का शुभारंभ हवन से किया गया, कृषि मंत्री व सहकारिता मंत्री ने गन्ने डालकर व क्रेन का बटन दबाकर विधिवत रूप से शुभारंभ किया। हरियाणा के सहकारिता मंत्री डॉ. बनवारी लाल ने इस अवसर पर कहा कि आज प्रदेश की 8 मिलों का पेराई कार्य का शुभारंभ हो चुका है, 3 मिलों में पेराई सत्र अगले सप्ताह प्रारंभ करने जा रहे हैं।

इससे किसान अगली फसल बो सकेंगे। सहकारी चीनी मिल प्रसंघ के अध्यक्ष एवं शाहबाद के विधायक राम करण काला ने कहा कि गन्ने का भाव बढ़ाने से किसानों को 4 हजार प्रति एकड़ का अधिक लाभ मिलेगा। डीसी करनाल एवं सहकारी चीनी मिल करनाल के अध्यक्ष निशांत कुमार यादव ने कहा कि गत सीजन में 35 लाख क्विंटल गन्ने की पेराई कर साढ़े 3 लाख क्विंटल से अधिक चीनी का उत्पादन किया गया था।

इस बार भी 35 लाख क्विंटल से अधिक गन्ने की पेराई की जाएगी। सहकारी चीनी मिल की प्रबंध निदेशक अदिति ने मिल के 45वें पेराई सत्र के शुभारंभ अवसर पर उपस्थित रहे लोगों का स्वागत किया। उन्होंने कहा कि चीनी मिल की स्थापना वर्ष 1977 में हुई थी तथा पहला पेराई सत्र जनवरी वर्ष 1977 में किया गया था और आरंभ से ही इस मिल का सराहनीय प्रदर्शन रहा है।

सहकारिता मंत्री ने निर्माणाधीन चीनी मिल के कार्य का किया निरीक्षण

सहकारिता मंत्री डाॅ. बनवारी लाल ने पेराई सत्र का शुभारंभ करने के उपरांत निर्माणाधीन चीनी मिल के कार्य का निरीक्षण किया और अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि जल्द से जल्द निर्माण कार्य को पूरा करें ताकि आने वाले पेराई सत्र की शुरुआत नए चीनी मिल से हो सके।

