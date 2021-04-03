पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:करनाल में 14 एमएम बारिश, ओले गिरने से बढ़ी ठंड, आज मौसम साफ रहने की संभावना

करनाल2 घंटे पहले
करनाल. सेक्टर-7 में रिमझिम हाेती बारिश में आवागमन करते राहगीर। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • 9 फरवरी तक आसमान साफ रहने और 10 फरवरी को फिर से बादल छाने के अासार

बीते कुछ दिन से गर्म हो रहे मौसम के बाद गुरुवार को अल सुबह और फिर ढाई बजे के बाद रिमझिम ठंड बढ़ा दी। अल सुबह बारिश के साथ ओले भी पड़े। केंद्रीय मृदा लवणता अनुसंधान संस्थान के मौसम विभाग के अनुसार 14 एमएम बारिश हुई। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अनुसार 9 फरवरी तक आसमान साफ रहने संकेत मिल रहे हैं। जबकि 10 फरवरी को फिर से बादल आने की संभावना है।

बताया गया कि पिछले कई दिनों से मौसम में गर्माहट महसूस हो रही थी। लेकिन उत्तर-पश्चिम की तरफ से आई बारिश से तापमान लुढ़क गया है। गुरुवार को अधिकतम तापमान 18 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 12 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ। अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से 3 डिग्री कम रहा। पिछले साल से न्यूनतम तापमान पौने 9 डिग्री अधिक पिछले साल 4 फरवरी से तुलना में इस साल 4 फरवरी को अधिकतम तापमान तो लगभग बराबर रहे, लेकिन न्यूनतम तापमान पौने 9 डिग्री अधिक रहा। पिछले साल का अधिकतम तापमान 18.2 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 3.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा।

गेहूं की फसल को पहुंचेगा इस बारिश से फायदा

हरियाणा कृषि विश्वविद्यालय हिसार के कृषि मौसम विभाग के अध्यक्ष डॉ. मदन खीचड़ के अनुसार इस बारिश का गेहूं की फसल पर नुकसान नहीं है। फिलहाल बारिश गेहूं के लिए फायदेमंद है। गुरुवार को बारिश के दौरान 15 किमी प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से हवा चली। हवा की स्पीड अधिक होने से बादल जल्दी से छंट गए।

बरसात के साथ घरौंडा में हुई ओलावृष्टि

​​​​​​​घरौंडा। कस्बे के कई इलाकों में बारिश के साथ हुई ओलावृष्टि ने मौसम में ठिठुरन बढ़ा दी है। बारिश से बाजारों में पानी भर गया। गुरुवार सुबह करीब सात बजे हुई बरसात के साथ ओलावृष्टि ने मौसम का मिजाज पूरी तरह से बदल दिया। कैमला गांव के साथ-साथ आस पास के इलाके में ओले भी गिरे। सुबह नौ बजे के बाद मौसम पूरी तरह से खुल गया था।

दोपहर बाद तेज हवाएं चलने लगी। ठंडी तेज हवाओं ने लोगों को घरों में दुबकने को मजबूर कर दिया। करीब तीन बजे फिर तेज बरसात शुरू हो गई। कई घंटों तक चली बरसात ने शहर की गलियों को पानी से लबालब कर दिया। खंड कृषि अधिकारी डॉ. राहुल दहिया ने बताया कि अभी बारिश कम हुई है और कहीं कहीं पर हल्के ओले पड़े हैं। इस बारिश से गेहूं की फसल को अभी कोई हानि नहीं होगी, लेकिन तेज हवाओं के साथ बरसात सरसों को थोड़ा नुकसान हो सकता है।

