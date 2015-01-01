पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेड:मसालों और घी के 16 सैंपल लिए, दुकानदारों में हड़कंप

करनालएक घंटा पहले
खाद्य एवं औषधि प्रशासन और जिला खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग ने जनता मंडी और पुरानी अनाज मंडी करनाल में घी की फैक्ट्री, मसाले की दुकान और चाय की दुकानों पर छापेमारी कर सैंपल भरे। इससे दुकानदारों में हड़कंप मच गया। टीम के सदस्यों ने पानी पुरी मसाला, हल्दी पाउडर, रेड चीली पाउडर, सेब का मुरब्बा, आंवले का मुरब्बा, काली मिर्च पाउडर, टी मसाला, गर्म मसाला साबूत, गाजर का मुरब्बा, देगी मिर्च पाउडर, जीरा पाउडर, ग्रीन चिल्ली सहित 16 सैंपल लिए। जांच के लिए नमूनों को लैब में भेजा जाएगा। सैंपल फेल हाेने पर संबंधित दुकानदार के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

संदिग्ध हालात में महिला की मौत, पति समेत अन्य पर हत्या का मामला दर्ज

बसंत विहार काॅलोनी की महिला की संदिग्ध हालात में मौत के मामले में सदर थाना पुलिस ने आरोपी पति समेत अन्य पर हत्या का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। मोदीपुर के मायका पक्ष के लोगों का आरोप है कि आरोपी उनकी बेटी ज्योति को काफी टाइम से प्रताड़ित कर रहे थे। ज्योति की डंडा मारकर हत्या की गई है। पुलिस का कहना है कि मामले की जांच करके आगामी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। सदर थाने से जांच अधिकारी जितेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि मेरठ रोड मोदीपुर गांव की लड़की ज्योति की शादी छह साल पहले बसंत विहार में हुई थी।

मायका पक्ष की तरफ से शिकायत दी गई है कि उनकी बेटी की हत्या की गई है। शिकायत के आधार पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है। कल्पना चावला राजकीय मेडिकल काॅलेज में शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में चोट सामने आई हैं। लेकिन यह चोट गिरने से लगी है या उसको किसी ने जानबूझकर मारा है, इसकी जांच की जाएगी। केस की जांच के बाद आगामी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

