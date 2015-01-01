पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खंडपीठ का गठन:राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में 1713 मुकदमों को लिया, 669 केसों का किया निपटारा : सीजेएम

करनाल34 मिनट पहले
मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट एवं सचिव, जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण अमित शर्मा ने बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण इन दिनों न्यायालयों में सिर्फ आवश्यक और गंभीर मामलों पर ही सुनवाई की जा रही है। इससे अदालतों पर जहां नए मामलों का बोझ बढ़ रहा है, वहीं सुनवाई लंबित होने से न्याय की राह भी लंबी हो रही है। इसका समाधान निकालते हुए राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के आदेशानुसार जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण ने शनिवार को जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश एवं अध्यक्ष, जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण जगदीप जैन के मार्गदर्शन में सेशन डिविजन, करनाल में राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया।

इस लोक अदालत का आयोजन सभी प्रकार के माध्यमों जैसे वाॅट्सएप, वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग और अन्य इलेक्ट्रोनिक माध्यम या निजी रूप से न्यायालय में उपस्थिति दर्ज कर के कराई गई। मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट अमित शर्मा ने बताया कि नेशनल लोक अदालत में 10 लोक अदालतों की खंडपीठ का गठन किया गया। इनमें न्यायालय में लंबित मामलों, जिसमें दुर्घटना के दावे, चेक बाउंस, बैंक वसूली, नागरिक विवादों से संबंधित सार्वजनिक उपयोगिता सेवाएं भी शामिल हैं।

यहां तक कि घरेलू हिंसा अधिनियम से संबंधित कंपाउंडेबल अपराधों के आपराधिक मामलों को भी नेशनल लोक अदालत में लिए गए। लोक अदालतों में विवादों का सौहार्द्रपूर्वक निपटारा किया जाता है। उन्होंने बताया कि राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में 1713 मुकदमों को लिया गया था, जिनमें से 669 को सत्रीय प्रभाग, करनाल में आपसी भाईचारेे, सौहार्द्र एवं पारस्परिक रूप से निपटाए गए।

