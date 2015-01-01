पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिता:जिले के 18 विद्यार्थी राज्यस्तरीय कला उत्सव की विभिन्न प्रतियोगिताओं में लेंगे हिस्सा

करनाल34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हरियाणा स्कूल शिक्षा परियोजना परिषद (एससीईआरटी) द्वारा ऑनलाइन कला उत्सव प्रतियोगिता में जिला स्तर पर प्रथम रहे विजेता राज्य स्तरीय ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिताओं में 15 से 18 दिसंबर तक हिस्सा लेकर अपनी प्रतिभा दिखाएंगे। कोरोना महामारी के चलते ऑनलाइन कला उत्सव प्रतियोगिताएं कराई जाएगी। सरकारी व प्राइवेट स्कूलों में 9वीं से 12वीं कक्षा में पढ़ने वाले विद्यार्थियों ने भाग लिया।

अलग-अलग प्रतियोगिताओं के लिए 9 लड़कियां व 9 लड़के प्रथम विजेता बने हैं। प्रतियोगिता में मुख्य रूप से संगीत, नृत्य व विजुअल आर्ट्स प्रतियोगिता होगी। प्रतियोगिता करवाने के लिए 5 सदस्य टेक्निकल टीम का भी गठन किया गया है। प्रतियोगिता के लिए हेड ऑफिस से लिंक भेजा जाएगा। ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिता करवाने के लिए राजकीय कन्या वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय रेलवे रोड स्कूल को चयनित किया गया। कला उत्सव के ऑलओवर कोऑर्डिनेटर जिला मौलिक शिक्षा अधिकारी रोहताश वर्मा होंगे। बता दें कि यह 10 व 11 नवंबर को ब्लॉक लेवल पर मुख्य रूप से गायन, एकल नृत्य व विजुअल आर्ट्स प्रतियोगिता की हुई थी।

एक-एक प्रतिभागी को विजेता घोषित किया जाएगा
राष्ट्रीय स्तर की प्रतियोगिता में से एक-एक प्रतिभागी को विजेता घोषित किया जाएगा। ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिता के लिए विभाग की और से लिंक भेजा जाएगा। निर्णायक मंडल के सदस्य ऑनलाइन बच्चों की प्रतिभागी को देखेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें