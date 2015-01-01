पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Karnal
  • 25, 26, 30 In November And 1, 7, 8, 9, 11 In December Are The Auspicious Time Of Marriage, People Busy In Preparations

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मुहूर्त:नवंबर में 25, 26, 30 और दिसंबर में 1, 7, 8, 9, 11 को ही विवाह के हैं शुभ मुहूर्त, तैयारियों में जुटे लोग

करनालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
करनाल. शादी के लिए सजा बैंक्वेट हाल।
  • 25 नवंबर से देवउठनी एकादशी, फिर 18 दिन तक खूब शादियां, दिसंबर के बाद अप्रैल तक नहीं शुभ मुहूर्त

25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी के साथ शादियों का सीजन फिर तेजी पकड़ेगा। नवंबर व दिसंबर के महीने में कुछ दिन ही शादियों के मुहूर्त निकल रहे हैं। इसके बाद अगले साल अप्रैल में शादियों के मुहूर्त हैं। पंडित महेंद्र शर्मा असंध ने बताया कि नवंबर और दिसंबर में विवाह के मुहूर्त बहुत ही कम हैं। 25 नवंबर से देवउठनी एकादशी से विवाह आदि शुभ कार्य फिर से शुरू हो जाएंगे।

11 दिसंबर तक शुभ मुहूर्त रहेंगे। इसके बाद खरमास लग जाने से विवाह के शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं होंगे। नवंबर की यदि बात करते हैं तो 25, 26, 30 नवंबर को ही विवाह के शुभ मुहूर्त हैं। दिसंबर में 1, 7, 8, 9 और 11 को विवाह के शुभ मुहूर्त रहेंगे। लॉकडाउन की वजह से लोगों ने मई-जून की शादियों को टाल दिया था, लेकिन अब शादी सीजन शुरू होने से कई महीनों से खाली पड़े होटल में बुकिंग होनी शुरू हो गई। नवंबर व दिसंबर की शादियों के लिए होटलों में लगातार बुकिंग हो रही है। सरकार की तरफ से शादी में मेहमानों की संख्या बढ़ने से लोग भी काफी उत्साहित हैं।

शादियों के सीजन में बाजार में चहल पहल बढ़ गई है। दुकानदार विनोद मेहता, लवली बताते हैं कि लोग खूब खर्चा कर रहे हैं। धान सीजन के बाद लोगों के हाथ में आए पैसों का सर्कल बाजार में घूमने लगा है। रोजाना पूरे बाजार में करोड़ों रुपए की बाजार से खरीदारी हो रही है। सबसे ज्यादा कपड़े और ज्वेलरी में पैसा खर्च हो रहा है।

होटल कारोबारियों का कहना है कि वेडिंग सीजन में बुकिंग खूब हो रही है। एक होटल कारोबारी का कहना है कि 20 नवंबर से शादियों और कार्यक्रमों के लिए बुकिंग शुरू हो चुकी है। 10 दिसंबर तक लगभग 35 शादियांें की बुकिंग हो चुकी है। 11 दिसंबर तक शादियों का सीजन है और बुकिंग फुल हो चुकी है। रिंग सेरेमनी व रोका सेरेमनी के लिए होटल में बुकिंग चल रही है। कार्ड, गिफ्टिंग और सजावट की तरफ ज्यादा ध्यान दिया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें