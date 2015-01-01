पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

करनाल:यूपी के हरदोई से आए 260 क्विंटल घटिया धान से भरे ट्रक को पकड़ा

करनाल
  • अधिकारियों ने मिल का रिकाॅर्ड जब्त कर संचालकों से जवाब मांगा

कैथल रोड स्थित जय दुर्गा फूड्स राइस मिल से डीएफएससी निशांत राठी और हैफेड के डीएम सुरेश वैद्य की संयुक्त टीम ने छापेमारी करके यूपी के हरदोई से आए घटिया क्वालिटी के धान का एक ट्रक पकड़ा है। अब डीएफएससी की टीम ने मिल का सारा रिकॉर्ड कब्जे में ले लिया है और मिल संचालकों को भी रिकॉर्ड प्रस्तुत करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। यदि जांच में गड़बड़ पाई गई तो मिल पर कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

डीएफएससी निशांत राठी ने सभी मिलों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि वह सीएमआर और प्राइवेट धान एवं चावल का रिकॉर्ड अलग-अलग रखें। दोनों का साइट प्लान भी पहले से तय किया जाना चाहिए। जो मिल संचालक आदेशों की उल्लंघना करेगा उन पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। अंदेशा जताया ‌जा रहा है कि इस घटिया धान से निकलने वाला चावल सीएमआर के कार्य में मिलाकर सरकार को चपत लगाई जानी थी। अब इसकी जांच की जाएगी।

डीएफएससी निशांत राठी ने बताया कि डीएफएससी और हैफेड की संयुक्त टीम को सूचना मिली थी कि कैथल रोड स्थित जय दुर्गा फूड्स राइस मिल में यूपी के हरदोई से 260 क्विंटल धान से भरा ट्रक आया है। इस पर दोनों विभागों की टीम ने धान से भरे ट्रक को पकड़ लिया है। ट्रक चालक के पास 7 दिसंबर की ‌बिल्टी पाई गई है। प्राथमिक जांच में सामने आया है कि यह घटिया क्वालिटी का धान है। जोकि सीएमआर के कार्य में सरकार को दिए जाने का संदेह है। डीएफएससी निशांत राठी ने बताया कि जो धान यूपी से आया है।

इसकी क्वालिटी निम्न है। इसकी कीमत काफी कम है। इसलिए जांच की जा रही है कि मिलर ने यह धान किस उद्देश्य के लिए मंगवाया था। अब राइस मिलर का सारा रिकाॅर्ड कब्जे में ले लिया है। अगर रिकाॅर्ड में गड़बड़ी पाई जाती है तो मिलर के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करवाई जाएगी। डीएफएससी निशांत राठी ने बताया कि सभी राइस मिलर को निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि अगर कोई भी मिलर ‌बाहर से धान या चावल मंगवाकर ट्रेडिंग का कार्य करते हैं तो उनका साइट प्लान का पूरा रिकॉर्ड मेनटेन होना चाहिए।

