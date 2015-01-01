पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कुंजपुराएक घंटा पहले
सहकारी चीनी मिल करनाल के निदेशक मंडल के चुनाव के दौरान कुंजपुरा जोन-6 के कुछ बूथों की पोलिंग पार्टी के मतदान केंद्र पर पहुंचने के बाद घंटों गायब रहने के मामले की जांच पूरी हो गई है। मामले की जांच पूरी होने के बाद रोहित गुप्ता उप रजिस्ट्रार सहकारी समितियां करनाल ने जांच रिपोर्ट रजिस्ट्रार सहकारी समितियां हरियाणा पंचकूला को भेज दी है। जिसमें तीन अधिकारियों (निरीक्षकों) के खिलाफ अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई की सिफारिश की गई है। जांच रिपोर्ट में दोषी बताए गए तीनों अधिकारियों की सहकारी शुगर मिल करनाल के निदेशक मंडल चुनाव में कुंजपुरा जोन 6 के चुनाव में बूथों पर ड्यूटी लगी थी।

हालांकि पोलिंग पार्टियों में शामिल रहे इन तीनों निरीक्षकों ने अपने आप को बेकसूर बताते हुए आरोपों को सिरे से नकारा था। करीब 5 माह पूर्व 19 जुलाई को संपन्न हुए करनाल सहकारी शुगर मिल निदेशक मंडल के चुनाव में 18 जुलाई की शाम 5 बजे ही चार पोलिंग पार्टियां राजकीय सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल कुंजपुरा में पहुंच गई थी। इसी दौरान एक प्रत्याशी ओमपाल मढ़ाण मतदान केंद्र पर पहुंचे तो पोलिंग पार्टी के कुछ अधिकारी नदारद मिली। उन्होंने तुरंत इसकी शिकायत संबंधित उच्च अधिकारियों को की।

जिस पर संज्ञान लेते हुए एआरओ ने चुनाव शुरू होने से पूर्व दो पोलिंग पार्टियों को हटाते हुए नई पोलिंग पार्टियों की नियुक्ति कर दी। इसके बाद चुनाव प्रक्रिया संपन्न होने के बाद डायरेक्टर निर्वाचित हुए ओमपाल मढ़ाण ने मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए डीसी व अन्य संबंधित उच्च अधिकारियों को शिकायत की। जिस पर इस पूरे प्रकरण की जांच करवाई गई।

करीब 5 माह चली जांच प्रक्रिया में दोनों पक्षों द्वारा प्रस्तुत तथ्यों को जांचने परखने के बाद विभिन्न सहकारी समितियों के अलग-अलग तीन निरीक्षकों को इस प्रकरण में दोषी मानते हुए उनके खिलाफ अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई की सिफारिश की गई है। जिन निरीक्षकों के खिलाफ अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई की सिफारिश की गई है उनमें अमेल सिंह, करनैल सिंह व मनोज कुमार शामिल हैं।

