पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना संक्रमण:शहर में 30.9 और ग्रामीण एरिया में 13.7 प्रतिशत लोग संक्रमित होकर खुद हो चुके हैं ठीक

करनालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

त्योहारों में उमड़ रही भीड़ और इसमें लोगों की लापरवाही का असर दिखने लगा है। बीते तीन दिनों में जहां मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ी है। वहीं सीरो सर्वे में शहरी मरीजों में संक्रमण ज्यादा पाया गया है। मंगलवार को जिले में 29 पॉजिटिव केस आए और एक महिला की मौत हो गई है। जिले में दूसरी बार हुए सीरो सर्वे की रिपोर्ट में 20.7 फीसदी लोगों में एंटीबॉडी मिली है।

16 कलस्टरों से 731 लोगों के सेंपल लिए थे। इनमें लक्षण नहीं थे। इसमें शहरी क्षेत्र में 30.9 और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में 13.7 लोग संक्रमित मिले। पहले सीरो सर्वे में 12.7 लोग संक्रमित मिले थे। दूसरे सर्वे में संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या में इजाफा है। दूसरा सीरो सर्वे करीब 15 दिन पहले किया था। इसमें 18 साल से ऊपर के लोगों पर यह सर्वे किया गया था।

बढ़ाई जाएगी सैंपलिंग

बीते दिनों से जिले में बढ़ रहे कोरोना मरीजों को देखते हुए स्वास्थ्य विभाग फिर से जांच की संख्या बढ़ाने की योजना बना रहा है। जल्द ही जांच की संख्या 1400 से 1500 प्रतिदिन करने की योजना है। इस समय 800 के करीब हो रही है। इसके पहले सितंबर तक करीब 1400-1500 की सैंपलिंग रोजाना हो रही थी।

फिर बढ़ने लगे केस, गोंदर गांव की 65 साल की महिला की मौत

पिछले दस दिनों से 20 से नीचे संक्रमित मिल रहे थे। तीन दिनों से आकंड़ा बढ़ने लगा है। मंगलवार को 29 केस पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। इनमें 5 केस एंटीजेन टेस्ट और 24 केस आरटीपीसीआर से पाए गए हैं। गोंदर गांव की 65 साल की बुजुर्ग महिला की कोरोना से मौत हो गई। उसको कल्पना चावला मेडिकल कॉलेज में दाखिल कराया था। उसे आईसीयू वार्ड में भर्ती किया गया था और आक्सीजन पर रखा गया।

इतनी लापरवाही: 32 फीसदी नहीं पहनते मास्क, 33 फीसदी नहीं रखते सोशल डिस्टेंस

त्योहारों में भीड़ बढ़ने से संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ रहा है तो लोग मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंस को भूलते जा रहे हैं। सीरो सर्वे की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार करनाल 32 फीसद लोग मास्क नहीं पहनते जबकि 33 फीसद लोग सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं करते हैं। मेडिकल कॅालेज में कोरोना के नोडल अधिकारी डा. अभिनव डागर ने यूरोप के जिन देशों में कोरोना ने शुरुआत में तबाही मचाई थी, उनमें अब फिर से केस बढ़ रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें