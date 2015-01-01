पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी:विदेश भेजने के नाम पर 5 लाख ठगे, वापस मांगने पर धमकी देने का आरोप, दो के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

करनालएक घंटा पहले
विदेश भेजने के नाम पर 5 लाख रुपए की धोखाधड़ी करने का मामला सामने आया है। पुलिस ने दो आरोपियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। पुलिस को दी शिकायत में दयानंद ने बताया कि उसका बेटा मुनीष विदेश जाना चाहता था। इस बारे में उनकी बात आरोपियों से कनाडा भेजने के नाम पर हुई थी। इसके लिए उन्हाेंने 30 लाख रुपए मांगें थे। उन्होंने आरोपी को पांच लाख रुपए दे दिए, लेकिन आरोपी ने उसके बेटे को विदेश नहीं भेजा। अब रुपए मांगते हैं तो जान से मारने की धमकी दी जाती है। पुलिस ने शिकायत के आधार पर कार्रवाई कर दी है।

शैलर मिस्त्री से बाइक छीनी, चलाई गोली

नन्हेड़ा के पास एक व्यक्ति की बाइक छीन कर बदमाशों ने उसपर गोली चला दी। इंद्री थाना पुलिस को दी शिकायत में गांव खरक के सलिंद्र ने बताया कि वह समानाबाहु में राइस मिल में शैलर मिस्त्री है। 15 दिसंबर को बाइक से अपने गांव जा रहा था। देर शाम साढ़े सात बजे गांव नन्हेडा मोड़ से थोड़ा आगे पीछे से तीन अपनी बाइक उसके आगे लगाकर उसे रोक लिया।

नीचे उतरकर उसके साथ हाथापाई करने लगे। इसके बाद मेरी मोटरसाइकिल छीनकर और दो लड़के उस पर बैठ कर गढ़ीबीरबल गांव की तरफ दौड़ गए। तीसरा लड़का जो अपनी मोटरसाइकिल पर था, उसने सलिंद्र की तरफ फायर किया। सलिंद्र ने हेलमेट पहना था। वह एकदम नीचे हो गया और बाल-बाल बचा। उसकी मोटरसाइकिल छीनने वाले व उसके ऊपर फायर करने वाले पर कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाए। पुलिस का कहना है कि शिकायत के आधार पर मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

चाकू की नोक पर चालक से 1 हजार रुपए छीने

ट्रक में बजरी लोड कर रहे चालक से चाकू दिखाकर बदमाश ने एक हजार रुपए छीन लिए। पुलिस को दी शिकायत में फूसगढ़ निवासी सलिंद्र ने बताया कि वह ट्रक में बजरी लोड कर रात को सो गया था। दो व्यक्ति गाड़ी की खिड़की खोलकर अंदर आ गए और उसकी गर्दन पर चाकू रख दिया। उससे एक हजार रुपए कैश, उसका पर्स, एटीएम कार्ड लूटकर फरार हो गए। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

