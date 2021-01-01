पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समारोह:गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड में पुलिस, होम गार्ड्स सहित 5 प्लाटून होंगी शामिल

करनाल4 घंटे पहले
एनडीआरआई स्टेडियम में गणतंत्र दिवस काे लेकर तैयार किया स्टेज। - Dainik Bhaskar

  • जिलास्तरीय और उपमंडल स्तर पर आज होगा कार्यक्रम
  • एनडीआरआई के स्टेडियम में सहकारिता मंत्री डाॅ. बनवारी लाल फहराएंगे राष्ट्रीय ध्वज

डीसी निशांत कुमार यादव ने कहा कि 26 जनवरी काे गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह को लेकर जिला प्रशासन ने सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली हैं। कानून व्यवस्था को बनाए रखने तथा सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए हैं। इस वर्ष गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह का आयोजन एनडीआरआई के स्टेडियम में किया जाएगा। समारोह में हरियाणा के सहकारिता मंत्री डाॅ. बनवारी लाल बतौर मुख्य अतिथि राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराएंगे तथा परेड का निरीक्षण करेंगे।

उन्होंने बताया कि 26 जनवरी गणतंत्र दिवस पर किसानों की ओर से किसी प्रकार का व्यावधान न हो, यदि कोई ऐसा करेगा तो उसके खिलाफ सख्ती से निपटेंगे। समारोह में स्कूली बच्चों का मास पीटी शो, सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम व झांकियों का प्रदर्शन नहीं होगा। केवल परेड में 5 प्लाटून शामिल होगी, जिनमें पुलिस, होम गार्ड्स, एनसीसी आर्मी व एयर विंग की प्लाटून शामिल हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना वायरस के चलते गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पूरा ध्यान रखा जाए, समारोह स्थल पर पर्याप्त मात्रा में मास्क, सेनिटाइजर उपलब्ध हों। बिना मास्क के कोई भी व्यक्ति समारोह में हिस्सा न लें। डीसी ने कार्यक्रम के बारे में बताया कि मुख्य अतिथि शहीदी स्मारक पर पुष्प चक्र अर्पित करने के उपरांत मुख्य समारोह स्थल एनडीआरआई के खेल मैदान में पहुंचेंगे और सुबह 9 बजकर 58 मिनट पर राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराएंगे। इसके बाद परेड का निरीक्षण करेंगे और अपना संदेश देंगे।

इसके उपरांत मार्च पास्ट होगा। मार्च पास्ट के बाद कनिका पब्लिक स्कूल के बच्चें सूर्य नमस्कार व संगीतमय योग की प्रस्तुति देंगे। इसके उपरांत मुख्य अतिथि सम्मानित मंच से युद्ध-वीरांगनाओं तथा उत्कृष्ठ कार्य करने वाले अधिकारी व कर्मचारियों को सम्मानित करेंगे तथा राष्ट्रीय गान के साथ कार्यक्रम का समापन किया जाएगा।

साइबर सेल के इंचार्ज दीपक कुमार पुलिस पदक से हाेंगे सम्मानित

करनाल | गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर हरियाणा पुलिस के दो पुलिस अधिकारियों काे राष्ट्रपति पुलिस पदक के लिए विशिष्ट सेवाएं देने व 12 पुलिस अधिकारियों का चयन पुलिस पदक के लिए हुअा है। इनमें से करनाल पुलिस के साइबर सेल के इंचार्ज सहायक उप निरीक्षक दीपक कुमार को भी उनकी उत्कृष्ट सेवाओं के लिए पुलिस पदक से सम्मानित किया गया है।

एसपी गंगाराम पुनिया ने सहायक उप निरीक्षक दीपक कुमार को पुलिस पदक मिलने पर बधाई दी। उन्होंने साइबर सेल की मदद से वर्ष 2020 के दौरान करनाल पुलिस के अधिकतर मामलों जैसे हत्या, लूट व डकैती को सुलझाने में अच्छी भूमिका निभाई है। दीपक कुमार को हरियाणा पुलिस में सेवा देते हुए करीब 20 वर्ष हो चुके हैं।

