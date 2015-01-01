पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

करनाल:शहर की सफाई कार्य के लिए कल आएंगी 50 रिक्शा रेहड़ी

करनाल9 मिनट पहले
  • पुराने शहर की संकरी सड़कों पर लगाई जाएंगी

नगर निगम की ओर से सफाई बेड़े को सशक्त बनाने के प्रयास जारी हैं। इसी कड़ी में शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था के लिए 200 रिक्शा रेहड़ी खरीदी गई हैं, इनमें से 50 रिक्शा रेहड़ी सोमवार को सफाई बेड़े में शामिल होंगी। नगर निगम ने लुधियाना से इन रिक्शा रेहड़ियों की परचेज किया है। रिक्शा रेहड़ियों के सफाई बेड़े में शामिल होने से पुराने शहर की संकरी सड़कों पर सहज और बेहतर ढंग से सफाई कार्य हो सकेगा।

सफाई कार्य का ठेका खत्म होने के बाद जुलाई से नगर निगम अपने कर्मचारियों व संसाधनों से शहर की सफाई करा रहा है। लेकिन नगर निगम द्वारा खुद के संसाधनों से सफाई कराने पर संसाधनों की कमी सामने आ रही है। खासकर पुराने शहर और संकरी सड़काें पर सफाई के बाद कूड़ा उठाकर डंपिंग प्वाइंट तक पहुंचाने में परेशानी हाे रही है। क्योंकि यहां पर न तो ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली जा पाते हैं और न डोर टू डोर कचरा कलेक्शन के लिए टिप्पर ही पहुंच पाते हैं। इस स्थिति में ऐसी सड़कों से रिक्शा रेहड़ियों के जरिए ही कूड़े का उठान हो सकता है। इसलिए नगर निगम ने लुधियाना की एक कंपनी से रिक्शा रेहड़ियों को तैयार करवाया है। 200 रेहड़ियों में 50 रेहड़ियों की खेप रविवार तक आने की बात कही जा रही है और सोमवार से इनको सफाई में बेड़े में शामिल किया जाएगा।

सफाई के बाद एकत्र कचरा उठान में दिक्कत

शहर की संकरी सड़कों पर सफाई के बाद एकत्र कचरे के उठान में दिक्कत आती है। क्याेंकि इन सड़कों पर अन्य कोई संसाधन नहीं जा पाते हैं। कचरे के उठान के लिए नगर निगम के कर्मचारियों को अधिक श्रम करना पड़ता है।

सफाई संसाधनों में शामिल हुई दो जेसीबी

नगर निगम के सफाई संसाधनों में दो जेसीबी शामिल हो गई हैं। स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत इन दोनों जेसीबी को खरीदा गया है। शहर में सफाई कार्यों को करने में आसानी आएगी। कचरे के ढेरों के निस्तारण में भी दिक्कत नहीं आएगी।

