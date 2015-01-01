पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:दो डाॅक्टरों सहित 57 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले, 301 हैं एक्टिव केस

करनाल15 मिनट पहले
जिले में कोरोना के मरीजों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। शनिवार को 57 केस पॉजिटिव मिले। अब लोग सावधानी कम बरत रहे हैं। जिला प्रशासन भी अब कोरोना को गंभीरता से नहीं ले रहा है। नागरिक अस्पताल, कल्पना चावला मेडिकल कॉलेज और लघु सचिवालय में लगाई गई सेनिटाजेशन टनल बंद पड़ी है। जब केस कम आ रहे थे, ये मशीनें चलती थी, लेकिन अब एक माह से बंद पड़ी हैं।

करनाल जिले में 124 मौतें कोरोना से हुई हैं। कल्पना चावला राजकीय मेडिकल कॉलेज के कोरोना के नोडल अधिकारी डाॅ. अभिनव डागर ने बताया कि इनमें से 70 से 80 फीसदी मौतें बुजुर्ग और शुगर के मरीजों की हैं। कम आयु के जिन लोगों की कोरोना से मौत हुई है, उन्हें भी दूसरी बीमारियां थी। जो लोग उम्रदराज हैं या जिन्हें हाई ब्लड प्रेशर और डायबिटीज जैसी बीमारियां हैं उनकी कोरोना वायरस से जान जाने का ज्यादा खतरा है। ऐसे लोग सावधानी बरतें।

सितंबर में आए सबसे ज्यादा केस

करनाल में सितंबर में ज्यादा केस आए। इस माह 4178 मरीज पाॅजिटिव मिले और इसी माह ही अधिक लोगों की मौत हुई। अक्टूबर में पॉजिटिव केसों और मौतों का आंकड़ा कम रहा। लेकिन नवंबर में अब दोबारा से पॉजिटिव केस बढ़ रहे हैं। नवंबर की शुरुआत में प्रतिदिन 20 से 30 पॉजिटिव केस मिले। लेकिन अब पिछले एक सप्ताह से 20 से 50 कोराेना के मरीज मिल रहे हैं। मेडिकल कॉलेज में 40 के करीब मरीज दाखिल हैं। गंभीर मरीजों को ही दाखिल किया जा रहा है। कई मरीजों को होम आइसाेलेशन किया जा रहा है। जिले में अब 301 मरीज एक्टिव हैं।

दो डाॅक्टरों सहित 57 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले

असंध में दो छात्र, न्यू प्रेम नगर में 25 साल का युवक, मीरा घाटी करनाल में 28 साल का युवक, नगला फार्म में 22 साल का युवक, मॉडल टाउन में 48 साल की महिला, इब्राहिम मंडी में डिप्टी डायरेक्टर, मॉडल टाउन में एक परिवार के तीन लोग, सेक्टर-7 में 65 और 54 साल की महिला, सेक्टर-4 में 60 साल का व्यक्ति, सीएचडी सिटी में डाॅक्टर, सीएमओ कार्यालय का कर्मचारी, सेक्टर-13 में एक डाॅक्टर, चौधरी कॉलोनी में 14 साल का किशोर, रायपुरा में दो महिलाएं, घरौंडा में छह लोग, अर्जुन गेट में 45 साल की महिला, जुंडला गेट पर 45 साल का युवक, हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी में महिला और पुरुष कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। सेक्टर-7 में एक परिवार के एक महिला और दो पुरुष और कर्ण बिहार में 59 साल का व्यक्ति संक्रमित मिला है।

