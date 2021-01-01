पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:दो अवैध कॉलोनियों में 7 शोरूम, मकानों की डीपीसी, सीवरेज और गलियों को उखाड़ा

करनाल5 घंटे पहले
करनाल. नगर निगम की ओर से अवैध कॉलोनी में बने घर को जेसीबी मशीन तोड़फोड़ करते हुए।
  • नगर निगम व जिला नगर योजनाकार की ओर से अवैध कॉलोनियों में की गई कार्रवाई

नगर निगम व जिला नगर योजनाकार की ओर से मंगलवार को दो अवैध कॉलोनियों में तोड़फोड़ की बड़ी कार्रवाई की गई। गिरड़ा वाला पीर व महावीर कॉलोनी में अवैध रूप से बनाए गए तीन बड़े शोरूम और तकरीबन आधा दर्जन डीपीसी व गलियाें के साथ सीवरेज भी उखाड़े गए। इसके बाद नई सब्जीमंडी रोड पर चार शोरूम तोड़े गए। अवैध कॉलोनियों व निर्माण पर लगभग चार घंटे तक कार्रवाई चली। तीन जेसीबी के जरिए तोड़फोड़ की कार्रवाई की गई।

नगर निगम की इस कार्रवाई का लोगों ने खूब विरोध जताया। लोगाें ने कहा कि नगर निगम की ओर से कॉलोनी में सीवर डाले गए हैं, तहसील की ओर से रजिस्ट्री बनाई गई है और गरीब लोगों ने मकान बना रखे हैं। ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट बीडीपीओ कंचनलता, जिला नगर योजनाकार विक्रम सिंह, नगर निगम के भवन निरीक्षक राजेश कुमार व दलबीर सिंह तथा सिटी थाने से कई कर्मचारी मौके पर मौजूद रहे।

महावीर कॉलोनी में मेन रोड पर बने तीन शोरूम को जेसीबी के जरिए ध्वस्त कर दिया गया। इस मौके पर भारी पुलिस बल भी तैनात था। लोग नगर निगम की इस कार्रवाई को देखते रहे, लेकिन जैसे टीम ने कॉलोनी में अंदर जाकर मकानों की डीपीसी तोड़ने की कार्रवाई की तो लोग एकत्र हो गए।

इस दौरान लोगों ने अधिकारियों से मिन्नतें करने के साथ-साथ विरोध भी प्रकट किया। लोगों ने कहा कॉलोनी में गरीबाें ने अपने मकान बनाए हैं। प्लाॅटों की रजिस्ट्री सरकारी फीस देकर कराई है। बिजली के कनेक्शन भी ले रखे हैं। लोगाें ने निवास करने के लिए घर बनाए हैं, कोई उन्होंने दुकानें नहीं बनाई हैं। लोगों ने सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करके रोष जाहिर किया।

जनता अवैध कॉलोनी में प्लाॅट या मकान न खरीदें और न निर्माण करें

नगर निगम कमिश्नर ने अवैध रूप से कॉलोनियां काटने वाले कथित कॉलोनाइजरों को चेतावनी देने के साथ-साथ जनता से अपील की है कि वे किसी भी अवैध कॉलोनी में प्लाॅट या मकान न खरीदें। न ही उनमें किसी प्रकार का निर्माण करें। उन्होंने कहा कि गत दिनों पहले लोगों की जानकारी के लिए निगम की ओर से अवैध कॉलोनियों की सूची भी जारी की गई थी।

उन्होंने नागरिकों से कहा कि शहर में प्रॉपर्टी खरीदने से पहले तहसील कार्यालय, नगर निगम कार्यालय व डीटीपी कार्यालय से इसकी जानकारी जरूर ले लें कि वह जगह अधिकृत है या अनाधिकृत है। उन्होंने कहा कि अवैध कॉलोनियों पर कार्रवाई करने का अभियान नगर निगम की ओर से भविष्य में भी जारी रहेगा।

