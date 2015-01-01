पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परिवहन:8 महीने बाद किलोमीटर स्कीम की 10 बसों को चलाया

करनाल30 मिनट पहले
करनाल. पुराने बस स्टैंड पर चलने के लिए खड़ी बसें। फोटो | भास्कर

हरियाणा रोडवेज की बसें कोरोना काल के आठ महीने बाद रफ्तार पकड़ पाई हैं। किलोमीटर स्कीम की 10 बसों को भी ऑन रूट्स कर दिया है। करनाल से चंडीगढ़ और दिल्ली के लिए इन बसों को चलाया है। रोडवेज की बसों को लोकल मार्गाें पर लगाया है, ताकि लंबे मार्गों से लेकर लोकल रूट्स पर अधिक सवारियों को सफर मिल सके। अलसुबह साढ़े 5 बजे से रात के साढ़े 9 बजे तक डिपो में बसें आ रही हैं। इसका मकसद है कि सर्दी में लोग बसों में ही सफर करें। इससे रोडवेज की आमदनी बढ़ने लगी है। सवारियों के साथ बहस करने वाले कर्मचारियों की भी क्लास ली जा रही है। सवारियों से विनम्रता से पेश आने की नसीहत दी जा रही है।

रोडवेज अधिकारियों के मुताबिक 120 बसें रूटों पर चला दी गई है। यात्रियों की संख्या के अनुसार बसों की संख्या बढ़ा दी जाएगी। लेकिन सवारियों की एक समस्या भी है कि बसें ब्रेकडाउन भी ज्यादा हो रही हैं। इससे सवारियों को बस बदलने में परेशानी है। पीछे से जो बसें आती हैं, सीटिंग फुल होती है। ऐसे में खराब हुई बसों की सवारियाें काे बैठाना पड़ जाता है तो बसों में भीड़ होती है और कोरोना से बचाव के नियम भी टूटते हैं। लेकिन यह रोडवेज की मजबूरी है।

जिले में लगभग सभी मार्गों पर निर्धारित स्टाॅपेज से ही सीटिंग पूरी हो रही हैं। रास्ते की सवारियों को खड़े होकर सफर करना पड़ रहा है। जिन मार्गाें पर बसों को चलाया है, उन मार्गाें से कम रसीट आती हैं तो ड्राइवर-कंडक्टरों पर नजर रखी जा रही है। अधिकारियों ने निर्देंश दिए हैं कि रसीट बेहतर रखें। इसके लिए फ्लाइंग टीम को चेकिंग करने के निर्देंश दिए हैं। इससे सभी सवारियां टिकट भी ले पाएंगी और जो कर्मचारी हेराफेरी करेगा, उसको पकड़ा भी जा सकता है। रोडवेज को मुनाफे में लेकर आने के लिए प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।

हरियाणा में 500 रुपए विदाउट मास्क का चालान
बसों में सफर करने वाले यात्रियों को ध्यान रखते की जरूरत है कि जो मास्क नहीं लगाएगा, उस पर हरियाणा सीमा में 500 रुपए का चालान और दिल्ली में एंट्री होने के बाद दो हजार रुपए का चालान होगा। ऐसे में ड्राइवर-कंडक्टर की जिम्मेदारी बनती है कि वह स्वयं भी और यात्रियों को भी मास्क लगाने के लिए कहें। कोरोना को देखते हुए सफर के दौरान सेफ्टी का भी ध्यान रखना है। जो ड्राइवर-कंडक्टर मास्क नहीं लगाएंगे उनका भी चालान होगा। पुलिस और रोडवेज के अधिकारी भी इस तरह की चेकिंग करके कार्रवाई करेंगे।

किलोमीटर स्कीम की बसों को अब चलाया गया है। प्रदेश के अलावा दूसरे राज्य के लिए भी करीब 120 बसों को चला दिया गया है। इससे सवारियों को बेहतर सफर मिल रहा है। यदि सवारियों अधिक होंगी तो और भी बसों को चला दिया जाएगा। यात्रियों से अपील है कि कोविड-19 को ध्यान में रखते हुए मास्क लगाकर ही सफर करें।-अजय गर्ग, जीएम, रोडवेज करनाल।

