पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मिलावट पर एक्शन:देसी घी की फैक्ट्री पर छापा मारकर 42 लाख का 8 हजार लीटर घी किया सीज, 11 सैंपल भरे

करनाल2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
करनाल. फूड एंड ड्रग्स एडमिस्ट्रेशन की स्टेट टीम नगला रोड़ान स्थित देसी घी की फैक्ट्री में सैंपल भरते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
करनाल. फूड एंड ड्रग्स एडमिस्ट्रेशन की स्टेट टीम नगला रोड़ान स्थित देसी घी की फैक्ट्री में सैंपल भरते हुए।
  • फूड एंड ड्रग एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन डिपार्टमेंट की स्टेट फ्लाइंग स्कवाॅड ने पनीर, दूध भी कराया नष्ट
  • नगला रोड़ान के पास मिष्टी फार्मर प्रोडूसर कंपनी के घी की शुद्धता काे लेकर मिल रही थी शिकायत

फूड एंड ड्रग एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन डिपार्टमेंट की स्टेट फ्लाइंग स्क्वॉड टीम ने इंद्री कस्बे के नगला रोड़ान गांव के निकट बनी देसी घी की फैक्ट्री पर छापा मारा। टीम ने छापे के दौरान मिष्टी फार्मर प्रोडूसर कंपनी से घी के 9 सैंपल भरे, जबकि एक सैंपल क्रीम और एक मक्खन का भरा।

टीम ने तकरीबन 42 लाख रुपए की कीमत का 8 हजार लीटर घी को सीज किया, जबकि 8 हजार रुपए कीमत का संदिग्ध पनीर, दूध व दही व घी को मौके पर ही नष्ट कराया। टीम ने सैंपल भरकर स्टेट लैब में चेकिंग के लिए भेज दिए हैं। स्टेट टीम की इस कार्रवाई से आसपास के क्षेत्रों में दुग्ध पदार्थों की बिक्री करने वाले डेयरी संचालकों व दुकानदारों में हड़कंप का माहौल रहा।

स्टेट फ्लाइंग स्क्वॉड को नगला रोड़ान गांव के निकट बनी मिष्टी फार्मर प्रोडूसर कंपनी के घी के नकली हाेने की शिकायत मिली थी। इसी शिकायत पर एक्शन लेते हुए टीम ने योजनाबद्ध ढंग से डिस्ट्रिक्ट टीम को साथ लेकर घी की फैक्ट्री पर छापा मारा।

टीम की यह छापामार कार्रवाई इतनी गुप्त रही कि संचालकों को किसी भी तरह के बचाव का मौका नहीं मिल पाया। बड़े स्तर पर की गई इस छापामार कार्रवाई को पांच अधिकारियों, पांच सहायकों की टीम ने पुलिस दस्ते के साथ अंजाम दिया। छापामार कार्रवाई टीम में डेजिग्नेटिड ऑफिसर डॉ. सुभाष, जिला खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी डॉ. संदीप कुमार कादियान, एफएसओ पानीपत श्यामलाल महीवाल, डॉ. अरविंद व डॉ. जोगेंद्र शामिल रहे।

पुराने लाइसेंस नंबर को कराया गया था पैकिंग पर प्रिंट

जिला खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी डॉ. संदीप कुमार कादियान के अनुसार छापामार कार्रवाई के दौरान पाया गया कि कंपनी द्वारा पुराने एक्सपायर लाइसेंस के नंबर को ही पैकिंग पर प्रिंट कराया जा रहा था, जिसकी वैधता मई 2019 में खत्म हो चुकी है। हालांकि अर्जुन हर्बल घी बनाने के लिए स्टेट लाइसेंस लिया गया है, जबकि हर्बल घी बनाने के लिए भारतीय खाद्य सुरक्षा एवं मानक प्राधिकरण से सेंट्रल लाइसेंस लेना होता है।

मिठाइयों की दुकानों से होनी चाहिए सैंपलिंग

खाद्य सुरक्षा के नए नियमों के अनुसार अब मिठाइयों पर एक्सपायरी डेट व रेट लिस्ट लगानी होती है। लेकिन बहुत से दुकानदार इस पर अधिक गौर नहीं कर रहे हैं। उपभोक्ता राजकुमार, राजेंद्र, जय कुमार ने मांग की है कि विभाग की ओर से मिठाइयों की दुकानों की फिर से सैंपलिंग होनी चाहिए, ताकि अधिक मुनाफे के चक्कर में कोई लोगों के स्वास्थ्य के साथ खिलवाड़ न कर सके।

सैंपल जांच के लिए लैब में भेज दिए

छापामार टीम की ओर से जिन दुग्ध पदार्थों के 5 सैंपल मिष्टी पियोर काउ घी, एक सैंपल अर्जुन हर्बल घी, तीन सेंपल खुला देसी घी, एक सैंपल क्रीम और एक सैंपल मक्खन का भरा गया। इन सैंपलों को जांच के लिए लैब में भेजा गया है। 15 से 20 दिनों में इनकी रिपोर्ट आने की बात अधिकारियों द्वारा कही गई है।

दुग्ध पदार्थों में मिलावट की अधिक मिल रही शिकायत

फूड एंड ड्रग एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन डिपार्टमेंट की टीम को दुग्ध पदार्थों में मिलावट की अधिक शिकायतें मिल रही है। इसी के चलते टीम ने बड़ी फैक्ट्री को ही कार्रवाई के लिए निशाना बनाया है। आने वाले दिनों में टीम इस तरह की और कार्रवाई को अंजाम देगी।

15 से 20 दिनों में रिपोर्ट आ जाएगी

नगला गांव के पास मिष्टी फार्मर प्रोडूसर कंपनी पर स्टेट फ्लाइंग स्क्वायड ने छापा मारकर 11 सेंपल भरे हैं। इनमें 9 घी और एक मक्खन व एक क्रीम का है। तकरीबन 42 लाख रुपए कीमत का 8 हजार लीटर घी को सीज को किया गया है।

इसके अलावा लगभग 8 हजार रुपए कीमत के बेकार अवस्था के संदिग्ध पनीर, दूध, दही व घी को मौके पर ही नष्ट कराया गया है। सैंपल चेकिंग के लिए लैब में भेज दिए गए हैं। 15 से 20 दिनों में रिपोर्ट आ जाएगी। रिपोर्ट के बाद अगली कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
-डॉ. संदीप कुमार कादियान, जिला खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser