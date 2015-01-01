पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का कहर:कलंदरी गेट की 85 साल की महिला की मौत, 44 नए केस मिले, 32 ठीक होकर घर चले गए

करनालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में शुक्रवार को 44 केस नए पॉजिटिव मिले। इनमें 15 केस एंटीजन टेस्ट और 29 केस आरटीपीसीआर से पाए गए हैं। कलंदरी गेट करनाल की 85 साल की महिला की मौत हो गई। जिले में अब तक कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण से संदिग्ध कुल 104620 व्यक्तियों के सैंपल लिए, जबकि इनमें से 94528 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है, 8817 मामले पॉजिटिव हैं, जिनमें से 123 मरीजों की मृत्यु हो चुकी है, 370 एक्टिव हैं और 8324 मरीज ठीक होकर अपने घर चले गए हैं।

कलंदरी गेट की 85 साल की महिला की मौत

कलंदरी गेट की 85 साल की महिला की कोरोना से मौत हो गई। महिला को 6 नवंबर को कल्पना चावला मेडिकल कॉलेज में दाखिल कराया था। महिला को हाईपर टेंशन की भी दिक्कत थी। इसका तीन साल से ट्रीटमेंट चल रहा था। ज्यादा गंभीर अवस्था को देखते हुए महिला को ईआईसीयू में भर्ती किया गया। इलाज के दौरान महिला की मौत हो गई।

कल्पना चावला मेडिकल कॉलेज और सिविल अस्पताल का कर्मचारी मिला पॉजिटिव

सेक्टर-32 में 61 साल का व्यक्ति, सेक्टर-8 में 53 साल की महिला, कल्पना चावला मेडिकल काॅलेज की 27 साल की कर्मचारी, सेक्टर-13 में 69 साल की महिला और 6 साल का बच्चा, धनौरा में 60 साल की महिला, माॅडल टाउन में 30 साल की महिला, रूप कॉलोनी सदर बाजार में 29 साल की महिला, झंझाड़ी में 26 साल का युवक, सेक्टर-7 में 52 साल का व्यक्ति, विकास काॅलोनी का 40 साल का दुकानदार, अशोक नगर की 47 साल की महिला, सेक्टर-7 में चार साल का बच्चा और 60 साल की महिला पाॅजिटिव मिले।

इसके अलावा गाेशाला रोड पर 42 साल का व्यक्ति, अर्बन सेक्टर-8 से 63 साल की महिला, जरनैली काॅलोनी से 24 साल की युवती, मॉडल टाउन से 65 साल की महिला, तरावड़ी वार्ड-9 से 25 साल का युवक, भादसो में 25 साल का युवक, सेक्टर-13 से 76 साल का बुजुर्ग, सेक्टर-8 से 30 साल का युवक, सेक्टर-7 से 58 साल का व्यक्ति, सेक्टर-13 से 49 साल का व्यक्ति, सेक्टर-8 से 59 साल का व्यक्ति, गांव कंबोपुरा से 26 साल की युवती और 50 साल की महिला कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें