नगर निगम सख्त:शहर में चल रहे 8500 अवैध पेयजल कनेक्शन, 31 दिसंबर तक करें आवेदन

करनाल18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर में लोग पेयजल की सुविधा तो ले रहे हैं और बिल अदा नहीं कर रहे हैं। वहीं हजारों की संख्या में अवैध कनेक्शन चल रहे हैं। नगर निगम का लोगों पर पेयजल का करीब 8 करोड़ रुपए बिल बकाया है। लाख प्रयास के बाद भी लोगों ने अपने अवैध कनेक्शन को वैध नहीं कराया है। नगर निगम ने 31 दिसंबर तक अवैध कनेक्शनों को रेगुलर कराने का अवसर दे रहा। इसके बाद जनवरी में अवैध कनेक्शनों को काटने की जाएगी। निगम के सर्वे मेें शहर में ही साढ़े 8 हजार पेयजल कनेक्शन अवैध रूप से चल रहे हैं।

प्रदेश सरकार की ओर से शहर में 35 कॉलोनियों को अवैध से वैध घोषित किया गया है। इनमें तकरीबन 10 हजार लोगों ने पेयजल के अवैध रूप से कनेक्शन जोड़ लिए हैं, लेकिन नियमों के अनुसार कनेक्शन नहीं लिया है। बावजूद इसके नगर निगम को उपभोक्ताओं से पेयजल बिल के पैसे भी नहीं मिल पा रहे हैं। लगभग 8 करोड़ रुपए की राशि उपभोक्ताओं की तरफ अटकी हुई है।

नगर निगम की ओर से वर्ष 2020 में उपभोक्ताओं को नए बिल जारी किए जाएंगे। इससे पहले दिसंबर 19 तक के ही बिल उपभोक्ताओं के पास पहुंचे हैं। कोरोना के चलते बिल भी समय से नहीं पहुंच पाए हैं। बाद में बिल मिलने पर लोगों ने भी अपने बिल भरने में अधिक दिलचस्पी नहीं दिखाई है। लेकिन अब नगर निगम जनवरी माह में नए बिल जारी करेगा।

शहर में 40 हजार पेयजल कनेक्शन
शहर में पेयजल के तकरीबन 40 हजार पेयजल कनेक्शन चल रहे हैं। अगर सभी उपभोक्ता समय से बिल जमा कराते हैं तो नगर निगम को खासी आमदनी होगी। इससे लोगों को भी पेयजल की बेहतर सुविधा मुहैया होगी।

