फरीदाबाद निकीता हत्याकांड:आरोपियों को जल्द फांसी की सजा दी जाए : कर्नल देवेंद्र सिंह

करनाल4 घंटे पहले
फरीदाबाद के बल्लभ गढ़ में छात्रा निकिता हत्याकांड के आरोपियों को फांसी की सजा देने की मांग करनाल तक पहुंच चुकी है। गुरुवार को राजपूत सभा सहित अन्य हिंदू समाज के लोगों ने लघु सचिवालय में एकत्रित होकर आरोपियों के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की और एसडीएम आयुष सिन्हा को मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा। आरोपियों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की मांग की।

हरियाणा राजपूत प्रतिनिधि सभा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष कर्नल देवेंद्र सिंह वीर चक्र और राजपूत सभा के करनाल अध्यक्ष मास्टर रिछपाल सिंह ने कहा कि यदि आरोपियों के खिलाफ जल्द कार्रवाई नहीं हुई तो पूरा हिंदू समाज सड़कों पर उतर कर आंदोलन करेगा। कर्नल देवेंद्र सिंह वीर चक्र ने मीडिया से बातचीत के दौरान बताया कि आरोपी ने लड़की पर जबरदस्ती धर्म परिवर्तन कर शादी का दबाव बनाया और लड़की के मना करने पर उसे गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। मृतक छात्रा के घर जाने की बजाए संवेदना के दो शब्द भी नहीं बोले।

यदि सरकार छात्राओं की रक्षा करने में असमर्थ है तो समाज के लोगों को खुद ही बेटियों की रक्षा करनी पड़ेगी। फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में यह मामला चले और तीन महीनेे के अंदर आरोपियों को फांसी की सजा दी जाए। राजपूत सभा के जिलाध्यक्ष मास्टर रिछपाल सिंह ने कहा कि इस हत्याकांड से पूरे हिंदू समाज में रोष का माहौल है।

सरकार आरोपी युवकों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई करें, यदि आरोपियों को जल्द फांसी की सजा नहीं हुई तो समाज के लोग सड़कों पर उतरेंगे और बड़ा आंदोलन करने पर मजबूर होंगे। इस अवसर पर डा. एनपी सिंह, जंग सिंह, तेजपाल राणा, जसबीर राणा, ईलम सिंह, मोहर सिंह, विकास राणा, लक्की राणा, गौरव राणा अरड़ाना, रिंकू राणा, विनय सिंह, गुरदीप राणा, दीपक राणा, तरसेम राणा, मानसिंह, जोनी राणा, स्पर्श राणा सहित काफी संख्या में युवा उपस्थित रहे।

