बैठक:29 को करनाल आएंगे अजय चौटाला, तैयारियां शुरू की

करनाल17 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

जननायक जनता पार्टी की मीटिंग पीडब्ल्यूडी रेस्ट हाउस में हुई। अध्यक्षता जिला प्रधान इंद्रजीत गोराया ने की। बैठक में आगामी 29 नवंबर को जजपा के संस्थापक अजय चौटाला के करनाल आगमन को लेकर चर्चा की गई। अजय चौटाला डिवाइन बैंक्वेट हॉल में कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ मीटिंग करेंगे। वह नौ दिसंबर को भिवानी में जजपा के स्थापना दिवस पर आयोजित होने वाली रैली को लेकर कार्यकर्ताओं का मार्गदर्शन करेंगे।

प्रदेश के वर्तमान राजनीतिक हालातों पर विचार विमर्श किया जाएगा। इस मौके पर जिला प्रधान इंद्रजीत गोराया ने कहा कि उपमुख्यमंत्री दुष्यंत चौटाला के नेतृत्व में प्रदेश में विकास कार्य तीव्र गति से हो रहे हैं। हाल ही में हरियाणा विधानसभा में प्राइवेट नौकरियों में हरियाणा के युवाओं को 75 प्रतिशत आरक्षण देने का फैसला स्वागत योग्य है। उपमुख्यमंत्री ने अपना वादा पूरा किया है।

इस अवसर पर राष्ट्रीय महासचिव बृज शर्मा, पूर्व विधायक रमेश खटक, पूर्व प्रधान प्रेम शाहपुर, कार्यालय सचिव विनोद रायपुर, महिला प्रधान रीटा शर्मा, इंद्रजीत जलमाना, जिला प्रवक्ता यशकरण राणा, एसपी सिंह, असंध हलका प्रधान धर्मवीर पाढा मौजूद रहे।

