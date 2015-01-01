पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:आशा वर्कर यूनियन की सदस्यों ने मांगों को लेकर शहर में किया प्रदर्शन

करनालएक घंटा पहले
आशा वर्कर यूनियन हरियाणा की राज्य कमेटी के सदस्यों ने मांगों को लेकर शहर में प्रदर्शन किया। जिला करनाल की आशा वर्कर सुबह से ही कर्ण पार्क में इकट्ठी होना शुरू हो गई। सभा करने के बाद वाे प्रदर्शन करती हुई सीएम के आवास की ओर कूच कर गई। प्रदर्शनकारी आशाओं की अगुवाई जिला प्रधान सुदेश रानी ने की। संचालन सुरेशो ने किया। लिखित में मुख्यमंत्री से बातचीत करवाने की बात बार-बार उठाई गई।

सीएम आवास से कुछ दूरी पर पुलिस ने बेरीकेड्स लगाकर आशाओं को आगे बढ़ने से रोक लिया। तहसीलदार मौके पर पहुंचे और लिखित में 11 या 12 नवंबर को मुख्यमंत्री से बातचीत करवाने का पत्र दिया। इस मौके पर सीटू जिला सचिव जगपाल राणा, जोगा सिंह, ओपी माटा व रोशनी ने कहा कि हरियाणा सरकार आशा वर्कर यूनियन से तुरंत बातचीत करे और समस्याओं का समाधान करे।

हरियाणा सरकार और स्वास्थ्य विभाग की मैनेजमेंट बातचीत करके भी मुकर जाती है और मानी गई मांगों को लागू करने का पत्र जारी नहीं करती। जगपाल राणा और सुदेश रानी ने कहा कि 20 हजार आशा वर्कर सात अगस्त से आंदोलन पर हैं, परंतु राज्य सरकार ने अभी तक मांगों का समाधान नहीं किया। इस अवसर पर सुमन सुभरी, रोशनी, सुरेशो, जोगा सिंह, ओपी माटा, जगपाल राणा, सुदेश, रोशन गुप्ता, सुनीता व कांता ने आशा वर्करों को संबोधित किया।

