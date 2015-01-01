पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अहोई अष्टमी कल:सुबह 07:28 बजे अष्टमी तिथि होगी आरंभ, पूजा का शुभ मुहूर्त शाम साढ़े 5 से रात 8 बजे तक

करनालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अहोई अष्टमी का पर्व इस बार 8 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा। इस दिन अहोई माता की पूजा और व्रत का संतान की रक्षा, सुख और समृद्धि के लिए विशेष महत्व है। संतान की लंबी उम्र के लिए महिलाएं व्रत रखेंगी। अहोई अष्टमी का व्रत करवा चौथ के चार दिन बाद और दिवाली से आठ दिन पहले रखा जाता है। अहोई मां संतान के लिए लंबी आयु और सुखी जीवन का आशीष देती हैं। इस पूजा में महिलाएं चंद्रमा के साथ विशेष तारों को देखकर व्रत खोलती हैं।

अहोई अष्टमी शुभ मुहूर्त

पंडित षष्ठी बल्लभ पांडेय ने बताया कि अष्टमी तिथि प्रारंभ 08 नवंबर को सुबह 07 बजकर 28 मिनट पर हाेगी। अष्टमी तिथि समाप्त 09 नवंबर को सुबह 6 बजकर 50 मिनट पर हाेगी। पूजा का मुहूर्त: शाम को साढ़े पांच से रात आठ बजे तक होगा। इस पर्व में भी चंद्रोदय व्यापिनी अष्टमी का ही विशेष महत्व है।

ऐसे करें अहोई माता की पूजा

  • सुबह के समय जल्दी उठकर सबसे पहले स्नान आदि करें और स्वच्छ वस्त्र धारण करें।
  • मंदिर की दीवार पर गेरू और चावल से अहोई माता यानी कि मां पार्वती और स्याहु व उसके सात पुत्रों का चित्र बनाएं। आप चाहें तो बाजार में मिलने वाले पोस्टर का इस्तेमाल भी कर सकती हैं। एक नए मटके में पानी भरकर रखें, उस पर हल्दी से स्वास्तिक बनाएं, अब मटके के ढक्कन पर सिंघाड़े रखें।
  • घर में मौजूद सभी बुजुर्ग महिलाओं को बुलाकर सभी के साथ मिलकर अहोई माता का ध्यान करें और उनकी व्रत कथा पढ़ें। सभी के लिए एक-एक नया परिधान भी रखें।
  • कथा खत्म होने के बाद परिधान को उन महिलाओं को भेंट कर दें। रखे हुए मटके का पानी खाली न करें, इस पानी से दिवाली के दिन पूरे घर में पोंछा लगाएं। इससे घर में बरकत आती है। रात के समय सितारों को जल से अर्घ्य दें और फिर ही उपवास को खोलें।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें