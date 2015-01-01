पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियुक्ति:भाजपा मंडल तरावड़ी, नीलोखेड़ी और निगदू की कार्यकारिणी गठित

करनालएक घंटा पहले
भारतीय जनता पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक तरावड़ी अनाजमंडी स्थित भाजपा कार्यालय में हुई। इसमें भाजपा के चारों मंडलों नीलोखेड़ी, तरावड़ी, निसिंग व निगदू मंडल से जुड़े कार्यकर्ताओं ने हिस्सा लिया। बैठक में भाजपा के जिलाध्यक्ष योगेंद्र राणा ने बतौर मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में शिरकत की। इसकी अध्यक्षता भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता एवं नीलोखेड़ी हलका के पूर्व विधायक भगवानदास कबीरपंथी ने की।

बैठक में भाजपा मंडल तरावड़ी, नीलोखेड़ी, निसिंग व निगदू मंडल की कार्यकारिणी का गठन किया गया, जिसमें पदाधिकारियों को पद सौंपे गए। भाजपा के जिलाध्यक्ष योगेंद्र राणा ने कहा कि भाजपा में सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को पूरा मान-सम्मान मिलता है। तरावड़ी भाजपा मंडल की कार्यकारिणी में प्रवीण गुप्ता अध्यक्ष, रणजीत भारद्वाज व जोगिंद्र सिंह महामंत्री, मुकेश राणा, विनोद मिड्डा, जसबीर सिंह व सलोचना देवी को उपाध्यक्ष, यशोदा रानी, जोगिंद्र नंबरदार, भीम सचदेवा, गुडी सिंह व प्रेमचंद को सचिव, पवन गुप्ता को कोषाध्यक्ष व पंकज ठाकुर को मीडिया प्रभारी की जिम्मेवारी सौंपी गई।

नीलोखेड़ी कार्यकारिणी में ये हुए शामिल
नीलोखेड़ी भाजपा मंडल में अमरदीप सिंह को अध्यक्ष, अजमेर सिंह व केवल कृष्ण को महामंत्री, राकेश शर्मा, कृष्ण वाल्मीकि, बलकार सिंह, सुमन धीमान व गुलाब सीकरी को उपाध्यक्ष, संतोष देवी, मीनाक्षी शर्मा, घनश्याम शर्मा मंचूरी, रानी देवी व रमेश बाली को सचिव, अमर सिंह को कोषाध्यक्ष पद की जिम्मेवारी दी गई।

निगदू कार्यकारिणी
निगदू भाजपा मंडल में कर्मबीर शर्मा को अध्यक्ष, सुरेश कुमार व महेंद्र राणा को महामंत्री, माईराम, रमेश कुमार, रामकुमार व शुभकर्ण शर्मा को उपाध्यक्ष, दिनेश शर्मा को कोषाध्यक्ष, मुल्तान सिंह, ज्योति रानी, संतोष वधवा व पार्वती देवी और बालक राम को सचिव व कुलविंद्र सिंह को मीडिया प्रभारी नियुक्त किया गया।

निसिंग कार्यकारिणी
निसिंग भाजपा मंडल की कार्यकारिणी में महिपाल राणा को अध्यक्ष, विनोद कुमार व वेद तनेजा काे महामंत्री, स. प्रगट सिंह, रेशम लाल, आशा रानी व शमशेर सिंह को उपाध्यक्ष की जिम्मेवारी सौंपी गई।

