  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Karnal
  • Black Spots Did Not Occur On Haze Initially, SDM Said If Accident Happens Then Action Will Be Taken On The Contractor

मीटिंग:धुंध शुरू पर ब्लैक स्पॉट नहीं हुए ठीक, एसडीएम बोले-हादसा हुआ तो ठेकेदार पर होगी कार्रवाई

करनालएक घंटा पहले
ब्लैक स्पाॅट को लेकर एसडीएम अधिकारियों की मीटिंग लेते हुए।
  • जिले में 20 ज्यादा हैं ब्लैक स्पॉट, भास्कर ने उठाया था मुद्दा
  • एसडीएम आयुष सिन्हा ने सड़क संबंधित विभागों के एक्सईएन व पुलिस के साथ की मीटिंग

जिले में 20 ज्यादा ब्लैक स्पॉट हैं, जहां हादसे होते रहते हैं। धुंध से पहले इसे ठीक करना था लेकिन अभी तक ठीक नहीं हुए। अब प्रशासन बढ़ रहे ब्लैक स्पॉट पर सख्त हो गया है। संबंधित अधिकारी और ठेकेदारों को जिले के सभी ब्लैक स्पॉट को जल्द ठीक करने की निर्देश दिए हैं, ताकि धुंध में हादसे कम हों। डीसी ने सख्त चेतावनी दी है कि जो भी संबंधित अधिकारी या ठेकेदार इन्हें ठीक नहीं कराएगा, हादसा होने पर उसके खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

सड़क संबंधित सभी विभागों के अधिकारियों को एसडीएम आयुष सिन्हा ने मीटिंग में बुलाया और निर्देश दिए हैं कि सड़क निर्माण कार्य में रोड सेफ्टी का ध्यान नहीं रखा जाता है और वहां पर हादसा हो जाता है तो संबंधित ठेकेदार के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई करवाई जाए। ब्लैक स्पॉट को तुरंत प्रभाव से खत्म किए जाएं। ताकि हादसों को कम कर सकें। प्र्रतिदिन सड़कों पर हो रही दुर्घटनाओं पर हरियाणा सरकार व भारत सरकार गंभीर है। इस दौरान भवन एंड निर्माण विभाग, नगर निगम, नेशनल हाईवे-44, परिवहन विभाग, पुलिस विभाग, हुडा विभाग व समाज सेवा संगठन के सदस्यों के साथ ब्लैक स्पॉट को गिना गया और उनके समाधान पर मंथन किया गया। ब्लैक स्पॉट की खबर को दैनिक भास्कर ने 6 दिसंबर काे प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित किया था, इस पर प्रशासन ने अब संज्ञान लिया है।

एसडीएम ने शीघ्र से शीघ्र ब्लैक स्पाॅट को ठीक करने के आदेश दिए गए। इसके अतिरिक्त नेशनल हाईवे-44 के पक्का पुल के पास ब्लैक स्पाॅट पर होने वाले हादसों के बारे में नेशनल हाईवे-44 के प्रतिनिधि को आदेश दिए गए कि उक्त कार्य शीघ्र से शीघ्र करवाया जाए।ऐसे ही करनाल से इंद्री मार्ग पर जो सड़क निर्माण कार्य काफी समय से लंबित चल रहा है। उस पर एसडीएम द्वारा कार्यकारी अधिकारी अभियंता भवन एवं निर्माण विभाग डिविजन-वन को आदेश दिए गए कि उक्त कार्य शीघ्र से शीघ्र करवाएं और उक्त निर्माण करवाने वाले ठेकेदारों को सूचित करने को कहा कि यदि इस सड़क पर सड़क निर्माण कार्य के कारण कोई भी हादसा हो तो ठेकेदार के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाए। सरकार का लक्ष्य राज्य को दुर्घटना मुक्त करना है। इस अवसर पर एक्सईएन राजकुमार नैन, एक्सईएन दलेल दहिया, एक्सईएन धर्मबीर मैहला, एमवीओ जसमेर सिंह मौजूद थे।

