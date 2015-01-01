पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यक्रम:आईजी करनाल रेंज की ओर से लगाया गया पुलिस लाइन में शिविर

करनाल41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आईजी करनाल रेंज भारती अरोड़ा के प्रयास से दिल्ली की परिवर्तन द चेंज संस्था द्वारा करनाल रेंज की महिला पुलिस कर्मियों के लिए स्वास्थ्य प्रशिक्षण शिविर का आयोजन पुलिस लाइन कैथल रोड पर किया गया। इसमें 50 महिलाओं ने हिस्सा लिया। डॉ. संगीता बुद्धिराजा ने शिविर में पुलिस कर्मियों को उनके मासिक धर्म से संबंधित कुछ अहम जानकारियां दी। इसी संदर्भ में मेंस्ट्रूअल कप का परिचय भी दिया गया, जोकि महिलाओं के स्वास्थ्य के साथ-साथ पर्यावरण के लिए भी लाभदायक है।

संस्था की संस्थापक एवं मैनेजिंग ट्रस्टी डाॅ. संगीता बुद्धिराजा ने महिलाओं की अन्य समस्याओं पर भी प्रकाश डाला। कार्यक्रम में सोनल खरबंदा, विजया एवं सोनम खुराना ने भी अपना महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया। कार्यक्रम का प्रयोजन सोहनलाल कम्युनिटी और सिरोना के सम्मिलित प्रयास से किया गया। उपनिरीक्षक रेखा रानी, महिला थाना इंचार्ज कविता, रेखा, कुलवीर कौर पुलिस अधिकारियों और कर्मियों ने हिस्सा लिया।

24 को मुफ्त फूल-पौधे वितरण उत्सव का शुभारंभ होगा: आईजी

मुफ्त फूल पौधे वितरण कार्यक्रम करनाल में 24 नवंबर को आयोजित होगा। इसमें करनाल रेंज की आईजी भारती अरोड़ा और आपसी संस्था का सहयोग रहेगा। सुबह 10 बजे से मुफ्त पौध वितरण उत्सव का आयोजन गोल्डन मोमेंट्स सेक्टर -12 में आयोजित किया जा रहा है। कार्यक्रम की रूपरेखा आईजी भारती अरोड़ा की देखरेख में तैयार की है। पुलिस थानों के सौंदर्यकरण के लिए भी उनकी पहल सराहनीय है। इसी क्रम में उन्होंने रेंज के थानों में फूल पौधे भारी मात्रा में लगवाए हैं, ताकि आने वाले व्यक्ति का फूलों को देख कर मन प्रफुल्लित हो।

कोई भी व्यक्ति, संस्था, विभाग फूलों की पौध को कार्यक्रम से मुफ्त में प्राप्त कर सकता है। फूलों की पौध लेने से पहले यह सुनिश्चित करना अनिवार्य है कि जितनी पौध प्राप्त की जा रही है, उनको लगाने के लिए जमीन तैयार की जानी चाहिए। ताकि शीघ्र अति शीघ्र पौधों को जमीन में लगाया जा सके। फूल पौधे लेने के लिए गत्ते के डिब्बे को साथ लेकर आना चाहिए। पौधे को जमीन से निकालने के बाद 24 घंटे में ही दूसरे स्थान पर जमीन में लगाना अनिवार्य है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें