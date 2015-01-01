पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:शहर में लगे अवैध विज्ञापन बोर्ड उतारने का चलाया अभियान, 100 से अधिक लोगों को थमाए नोटिस

करनालएक घंटा पहले
करनाल. अवैध विज्ञापन बोर्ड को उतारते हुए नगर निगम के कर्मचारी।
  • नगर निगम ने शहर के बाजारों व सड़कों पर लगे अवैध विज्ञापन बोर्ड उतारने शुरू कर दिए

नगर निगम ने शहर के बाजारों व सड़कों पर लगे अवैध विज्ञापन बोर्ड उतारने शुरू कर दिए हैं। यही नहीं होर्डिंग्स बोर्ड के विज्ञापनदाताओं को नोटिस भी थमाए जा रहे हैं। पालना न किए जाने पर ऐसे व्यक्तियों के चालान किए जाने निश्चित हैं। निगम आयुक्त विक्रम ने मंगलवार को इस संबंध में बताया कि सरकार की एडवरटाइजमेंट पॉलिसी के तहत नगर निगम क्षेत्र में अधिकृत फर्म या ठेका कंपनी के माध्यम से ही विज्ञापन डिस्प्ले बोर्ड लगाए जा सकते हैं, जिसकी प्रक्रिया चल रही है और इसके लिए निगम दोबारा से टेंडर लगाने की तैयारी में है। इसके बाद ही चुनिंदा जगहों पर अधिकृत रूप से शहर में विज्ञापन लगाए जा सकेंगे।

उन्होंने बताया कि विभिन्न कंपनियां अपना माल बेचने व ग्राहकों को आकर्षित करने के लिए सड़कों व खंभों पर विज्ञापन बोर्ड लगा देती हैं, जिससे डिफेसमेंट एक्ट का उल्लंघन होता है। कायदे के अनुसार नगर निगम से अनुमति लिए बगैर ऐसे बोर्ड नहीं लगाए जा सकते। अब त्याेहारों की समाप्ति के बाद नगर निगम ने अपने अधिकृत क्षेत्र में सभी अनधिकृत बोर्डों को उतारने का कार्य शुरू कर दिया है। विज्ञापन कंपनियों को सलाह है कि वे शहर की सुंदरता बिगाड़ने तथा ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था को व्यवधान करने वाले विज्ञापन बोर्डों को न लगाएं।

दोषी व्यक्तियों से जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा :विक्रम
निगम आयुक्त विक्रम ने बताया कि अवैध रूप से लगाए गए विज्ञापन बोर्ड उतारने की मुहिम में अब तक 100 से अधिक व्यक्तियों को नोटिस थमाए जा चुके हैं, जिसका माकूल जवाब न मिलने पर चालान किए जाएंगे और दोषी व्यक्तियों से जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा। विज्ञापन बोर्ड उतारने का कार्य जेई मनीष की देखरेख में किया जा रहा है।

