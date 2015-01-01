पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

करनाल:28724 क्विंटल धान के फर्जी गेट पास काटने पर तत्कालीन सचिव समेत 6 पर केस दर्ज

करनाल4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

करनाल अनाजमंडी में करीब 28 हजार 724 क्विंटल पीआर धान के फर्जी गेट पास के काटने के आरोप में सिटी थाना पुलिस ने तत्कालीन सचिव समेत छह लोगों पर केस दर्ज किया है। एसडीएम की जांच के बाद डीसी के आदेश पर खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति विभाग के इंस्पेक्टर समीर वशिष्ठ की शिकायत पर कार्रवाई की गई है। पुलिस को मिली शिकायत में 3 नवंबर को करनाल एसडीएम द्वारा मंडी में ऑनलाइन गेट पास जारी करने के संदर्भ में निरीक्षण किया गया था। इसमें उनके द्वारा पाया गया कि करनाल अनाजमंडी में धान आए बिना ही 294 ऑनलाइन गेट पास (करीब 28 हजार 724 क्विंटल धान) जारी किए हैं।

इस संबंध में एसडीएम की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार दर्शाया कि प्राइवेट कर्मचारी विनोद, सन्नी गेट नंबर एक पर कार्यरत, तुषार, बलबीर गेट नंबर एक पर, प्रिंस और निखिल गेट नंबर तीन पर और अंकुश, अमित गेट नंबर तीन पर, सुंदर सिंह सचिव द्वारा ही लगाए गए थे। इन सभी अधिकारी, कर्मचारियों ने आईडी पासवर्ड का गलत तरीके से इस्तेमाल करते हुए धान मंडी में अाए बिना फर्जी तरीके से ऑनलाइन गेट पास जारी कर दिए। इसलिए संबंधित अधिकारी, प्राइवेट कर्मचारी, संबंधित आढ़तियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करके कार्रवाई की जाए।

दिल्ली में ऑप्रेशन हुआ है, वह अपने तथ्य रखेंगे

अनाजमंडी के सचिव सुंदर सिंह का कहना है कि सीजन के मध्य वह बीमार हो गए थे। इमरजेंसी में उनका दिल्ली में ऑप्रेशन हुआ है। जब तक मैं ऑफिस में था, ऐसा कुछ नहीं हुआ है। वह जांच के दौरान सभी तथ्य सामने रखेंगे। जांच टीम का पूरा सहयोग करेंगे। सरकार की तरफ से मेरी ड्यूटी लगी थी। मेरी तरफ से कोई गलत काम नहीं किया गया। प्रशासन से मांग है कि मुझे भी पक्ष रखने का मौका दिया जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें