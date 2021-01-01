पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • CBSE Schools Annual Examinations From Nursery To Ninth And Eleventh From March 8, 128 Schools Will Have Exam In District

एजुकेशन:सीबीएसई स्कूलों में 8 मार्च से नर्सरी से नौवीं व ग्यारहवीं की वार्षिक परीक्षाएं, जिले में 128 स्कूलों में होंगे एग्जाम

करनाल​​​​​​​5 घंटे पहले
  • एक अप्रैल से स्कूल का नया सत्र शुरू किया जाएगा, 10वीं-12वीं की परीक्षा 4 मई से

सीबीएसई स्कूलों में विद्यार्थियों की वार्षिक व प्री बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं जल्द ही शुरू होने जा रही हैं। विद्यार्थियों के पास करीब एक माह का समय ही परीक्षा की तैयारियों का बचा हुआ है। इसके लिए सहोदय स्कूल काॅम्प्लेक्स ने शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया है। जिले के 128 सीबीएसई स्कूलों ने ये निर्णय लिया है कि 8 मार्च से नर्सरी से नौवीं कक्षा व ग्यारहवीं की वार्षिक परीक्षा सीबीएसई स्कूलों में होगी।

जबकि 15 मार्च से बोर्ड की कक्षाओं के प्री-बोर्ड परीक्षाएं आयोजित कराई जाएंगी। मार्च के अंतिम दिनों में परिणाम घोषित किया जाएगा। जबकि एक अप्रैल से स्कूल का नया सत्र शुरू किया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही सहोदय स्कूल काॅम्प्लेक्स के अध्यक्ष राजन लांबा ने बताया कि यदि सरकार या सीबीएसई से यदि कोई नया आदेश जारी होगा उसे नियम अनुसार पालना की जाएगी।

बोर्ड की कक्षाओं की डेटशीट की जारी

सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन (सीबीएसई) ने दसवीं व बारहवीं की परीक्षाओं के लिए मंगलवार को डेटशीट जारी कर दी है। कक्षा दसवीं व बारहवीं की परीक्षाएं 4 मई से शुरू होने जा रही है। जो कक्षा दसवीं की परीक्षाएं सात जून तक होगी। तो वहीं दूसरी ओर 12वीं की परीक्षाएं 11 जून तक चलेंगी। जबकि एक मार्च से बोर्ड की कक्षाओं के प्रैक्टिकल एग्जाम शुरू होंगे।

15 फरवरी तक कक्षा नौवीं व ग्यारहवीं में ले सकेंगे दाखिला

कोरोना महामारी के चलते राजकीय स्कूलों में कक्षा नौवीं व ग्यारहवीं के जिन विद्यार्थियों ने अभी तक दाखिला नहीं लिया है। वे 15 फरवरी तक राजकीय स्कूलों में दाखिला ले सकेंगे। इसके लिए शिक्षा निदेशालय ने आदेश जारी कर सभी जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी को आदेश जारी किए हैं।

जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी राजपाल चौधरी ने बताया कि कोरोना महामारी के चलते जो विद्यार्थी अभी तक दाखिला नहीं ले पाए हैं, वे स्कूल में आकर दाखिला ले सकते हैं। इससे पहले विभाग की ओर से 31 जनवरी तक विद्यार्थियों को दाखिला लेने का अवसर प्रदान किया गया था।

