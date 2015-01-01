पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एजुकेशन:शहर के सरकारी स्कूलों को दिसंबर में मिलेगी स्मार्ट कक्षाओं की सौगात

करनालएक घंटा पहले
शहर के सरकारी स्कूलों को अगले एक पखवाड़े यानि दिसंबर में स्मार्ट कक्षाओं की सौगात मिलने जा रही है। स्मार्ट कक्षाओं में विद्यार्थी नए जमाने के अनुकूलनीय तौर-तरीकों से पढ़ना सीखेंगे। मंगलवार को उपायुक्त एवं करनाल स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड के सीईओ निशांत कुमार यादव ने 6 स्कूलों का दौरा कर उनमें तैयार स्मार्ट कक्षाओं का निरीक्षण किया।

डीसी के बताया कि शहर के 9 स्कूलों में 53 क्लास रूम तैयार करने का प्रोजेक्ट था, जो लगभग पूरा हो गया है, इसके तहत 7 स्कूल मुकम्मल हो गए हैं, जबकि 2 में तैयारी चल रही है, जो नवंबर के अंत तक हो जाएगी। इन स्कूलों में राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक व प्राथमिक विद्यालय मॉडल टाउन, अर्बन स्टेट सेक्टर-13 के कन्या उच्च विद्यालय व प्राइमरी स्कूल, रेलवे रोड स्थित लड़के व लड़कियों के राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय, सेक्टर-6 के दो स्कूल तथा राजकीय प्राइमरी स्कूल नंबर-4 शामिल हैं।

सीईओ ने बताया कि स्मार्ट कक्षा में विद्यार्थी स्मार्ट इंटरएक्शन टीवी व रोबोटिक तथा स्टैम लैब से पढ़ाई सीखेंगे। इस अवसर पर डीआईओ महीपाल सीकरी, रमेश मंढान, मनोज कुमार, दीपक किंग्गर मौजूद रहे।

